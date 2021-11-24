They offer health and wellness services at no cost at Casa del Pueblo in GP – El Sol de la Laguna

Gómez Palacio, Dgo.- The Federal Deputy for District 2 of Durango, Omar Castañeda González, said that in this “House of the People” of Gómez Palacio, various free services will be provided that contribute to the well-being of the population. receive and support citizens.

The services and programs that are being provided in the “Casa del Pueblo” to the citizens of Gomezpalatinos are: a “Shelter for a Friend” (donate seasonal clothing or footwear in good condition to help someone have a warmer winter).

In addition to a “Toy for a Friend” (donate a new or used toy in good condition so that a girl or a boy has a happier Christmas), “Brigadas de la Esperanza” (we go to your neighborhood, town or municipality and in together we clean land, streets, streams and public spaces).

It includes “Activate yourself” (physical activation classes, Monday to Friday from 6 to 7 pm, and Saturday from 9 to 10 am, by Professor César Tavares), as well as legal advice, medical consultations, health brigades and some others services, all totally free.

The “Casa del Pueblo” is located at Av. Francisco I. Madero # 1240, corner with Felipe Ángeles street, in the central neighborhood, with hours from Monday to Friday from 9 to 7 pm, and Saturdays from 9 to 2 pm

He also stressed that in Mexico the revolution of consciences is beginning and with these called “Houses of the People” that are being opened in each municipalities of District 2 of Durango, citizens with fewer resources are being supported, with first-rate services. free necessity, we will continue promoting the new policy of our President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador.