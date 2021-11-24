They dispose of expired medicine from community centers

Juarez City.- Three boxes of trucks full of expired medicine were discarded by the Community Centers Directorate, because the 19 offices of the agency were closed during the pandemic and the medicines were not used, said the owner, María Antonieta Mendoza Mendoza.

“Speaking with the medical personnel, we asked them why this medicine had been stopped and they commented that as a result of the pandemic the spaces were closed and there was no access or a way to continue attending,” he said.

He explained that these drugs, unlike those found in pharmacies, have a short life span.

“They are three, four, five months, precisely because they are donated, they are laboratory samples, so they quickly reached their expiration date,” Mendoza explained.

He said that these medicines cannot be used in the 19 clinics of the community centers or in the Crusade for Health events, so they were collected from each of the medical units where they were located and the boxes of three trucks were filled.

He added that in the 2022 budget, resources will be requested for the purchase of more medicine, but at the moment each clinic has its minimum inventory and to take to the Crusades for Health.

The person in charge of the medical area of ​​the Community Centers at the beginning of the operation requested what was required to supply the clinics, “of course they are not pharmacies,” said the official.