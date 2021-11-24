They denounce lack of medical attention to a military man arrested for theft of hydrocarbons

By Montserrat Peralta

The General Socrates Herrera Pegueros, former physical security manager of Mexican oil accused of organized crime by the hydrocarbon theft, has been deprived of medical care inside Cefereso “The Altiplano”, Which has diminished Health, denounced his lawyer Jacobo Rojas Orduña.

According to Rojas Orduña, the health of Herrera Pegueros69-year-old has deteriorated from a chronic illness that has not been attended.

“Resources have been promoted to give him medical attention and Cefereso himself has been delaying them. We are stuck in procedural and human rights violations ”, accused the lawyer.

Carolina Herrera Murillo, daughter of the former manager of PemexHe pointed out that the authorities did nothing to treat his father’s prostate condition until a year after he was imprisoned.

In Cefereso they also did not help him when he fractured his hand and required surgery.

“He welded his hand crooked for not being able to take him to the hospital because they were on a red traffic light,” Herrera Murillo explained in an interview with Latinus.

In 2019, Herrera Pegueros and a group of military, among them Eduardo Leon Trauwitz, former deputy director of strategic safeguarding of Pemex, were accused of participating in the theft of hydrocarbons from the oil company.

Herrera Pegueros was arrested two years ago and so far the intermediate hearing that serves to offer and admit evidence has not been held. The hearing has been postponed five times and the judge has refused to separate the criminal case of the former Pemex official from the other defendants, accused his defense attorney.

On the first occasion, Herrera Pegueros’ hearing was postponed because the Pemex attorney and attorney indicated that they had Covid, but when they required the medical justification, they did not do it, explained Rojas Orduña. Given this, the judge imposed a fine on them in November 2020.

Months later the hearing was not held by the Covid-19 pandemic. On a third occasion, another date was set for April 2020, but it was also postponed.

“They pointed out that General Socrates was not in a position to leave his cell, that he was not willing to vent his audience that had been waiting for a year and a half and, because of this, we could not develop the hearing without his presence ”Said Rojas Orduña.

Later, the defense filed a series of legal appeals and the answer was that the electrical system of the cells was not being used, for which reason the hearing was postponed. The last time it was deferred because Herrera Pegueros had symptoms of Covid, but a day before they spoke with him and he did not have any discomfort. For two years, thanks to a reform to article 19 of the Constitution promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador , the theft of hydrocarbons is a serious crime that merits preventive detention.