They celebrate in LC Traditional Medicine Fair for the preservation of ancestral knowledge

Otilia Medellín / The Voice of Michoacán

Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán. In the search to strengthen the uses and customs of indigenous peoples with a focus on traditional medicine, the Traditional Medicine Fair was held in this municipality, and training continues for health sector workers so that they can provide better care.

The objective is to bring health with a dignified treatment for the community, and especially for indigenous peoples or minority groups, said in an interview the coordinator and state liaison of Interculturality in Health of the Ministry of Health of Michoacán (SSM), María Esther Calderón León.

The interviewee highlighted that in the state government there is a genuine and emphatic interest in returning to the origins and strengthening minority groups, “but about what our native peoples are and we are seeking to implement intercultural units, which are health units where, in addition to allopathic medicine, traditional medicine can also be attended ”, Calderón León said.

As part of this action, traditional midwives are being trained, the official revealed, adding that the intercultural health program has trained health workers so that they are clear on how to provide services, and therefore, during September they were trained 595 people from different jurisdictions.

“It is the number of people who are being trained monthly,” informed the coordinator and state liaison for Interculturality in Health of the Ministry of Health of Michoacán (SSM), María Esther Calderón León, who reiterated that the preparation is for workers in the sector Health.

The official explained that last October 22 was the International Day of Traditional Medicine, and in this context, the fourth one held in Michoacán at the jurisdictional level is held in this municipality, although in each of the eight health jurisdictions of the SSM allusive activities have been carried out.

“In each jurisdiction there is a coordinator of Interculturality, who has already carried out some activity on the subject of traditional medicine,” the state official added, and explained that at the Lázaro Cárdenas fair there were people who do different activities related to the uses and customs.

Photo, Otilia Medellín.

Awareness talks have been given mainly to officials of the health sector, reiterated by Calderón León, and pointed out that “that is our purpose, to be training and sensitizing the people who work within the health sector so that we can provide better care”

“Understand why it is important to put ourselves in the shoes of the other and take into account that we are individual beings who have characteristics and needs and beliefs that are important to us and that we should not overlook, we cannot treat everyone the same when they come to Attention those who have some way of treating some ailments, and we should not judge, much less ask that they do not do so unless their health is at risk. But that usually doesn’t happen ”, the Intercultural coordinator added.

As for the event held in Lázaro Cárdenas, it is noteworthy that the elaboration of products, massages, use of herbal medicine and some rituals with participants from the interior of the State was offered, but a school from Querétaro was also present.

At the opening of the event that took place this Tuesday in the union hall of the mining union, Carlos Olvera Solís, head of the Health Jurisdiction 08, welcoming the reunion with our ancestral cultures and traditions highlighted the opportunity to meet medicine alternative and its elements that harmonize the human being with nature and its environment.

“We have the opportunity to share a little of what traditional medicine is in our municipality with those who have been concerned that this bastion of the art of healing continues even with the vicissitudes it may have,” said the jurisdictional chief.

The coordinator Calderón León celebrated that the meeting is a return to the origins of ancestral knowledge that has passed from generation to generation.

“Allopathic medicine has done its job, it has done research, but we must work together, strengthen ourselves, because traditional medicine is an integrative medicine, centered on the person and not on the disease, working on the person, who is also body, mind and spirit ”, highlighted the SSM official

Among the participants in this event, was Robespier Jiménez, founder of the temacal in Lázaro Cárdenas, who congratulated the participation of those like him who came to share their mission in the Lázaro Cárdenas Traditional Medicine Fair.