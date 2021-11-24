‘They can eliminate them’; Cuauh sees a feasible surprise from Pumas to America

During his visit to the embassy and later to the home of the Qatari Ambassador to Mexico, Mohammed Alkuwari, Cuauhtémoc White spoke of America and what you expect of them in the League, accepting that they don’t come playing as he would like and that this fact could end in a virtual elimination at the hands of the Pumas.

Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Governor of Morelos, le wishes America success, waiting for me to get the Liga MX title, but just the same He knows that the Pumas are playing well and that they already surprised by eliminating Toluca, so the Eagles will have to take care of themselves.

Cuauhtémoc Blanco ‘fears’ for America

Speaking to the media, Blanco commented that America has not been playing well, Well, he notices something ‘wrong’ in the team, since they need to be more offensive and that could harm them in the Liguilla, where Cougars will be strengthened.

“I don’t like how America plays, even if it hurts. La Liguilla is another ticket. Pumas eliminated Toluca, which for me was a better team, and it gave the surprise, so they are not going to scare America. I don’t think it happens, but it is viable. I would love for them to play more offensiveI don’t know what happens to them, but I don’t see the team loose, “said Cuauhtémoc Blanco.

Despite this, Cuauhtémoc White believe that America can be champion… like Tigres, Rayados and León, teams that are playing well and are strong in final instances, so he advises them not to trust themselves.

“ANDor I see America, Monterey, Tigres and León as champions. Like everyone in the Liguilla there are surprises. They all favored Cruz Azul but Monterrey has a good team and is a candidate to be champion, “said the former American.

Cuauh expects Córdova to improve his level

In addition to the passage of the team in Liguilla, Cuauhtémoc White also spoke about Sebastian Cordova, a player of great talent but what has suffered a lot in recent meetings, where he hopes that he will return to his best form and help the Eagles to achieve their goals.

“That the kid does well, to bring out the breed. He is a good player, who reflects on the things he has done well and what he has done wrong. I think that Córdova has been criticized a lot but let’s expect more from him. Hopefully he will put the batteries in the league and show that he is a great player, “he said. Cuauhtémoc Blanco.