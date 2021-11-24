These 13 apps are infected by the ‘Joker’ virus, uninstall them as soon as possible

What is the ‘The Joker’ virus and how can it affect devices?

Malware infects victims by downloading certain apparently safe applications that have good ratings, but are actually malicious to users.

Once it infected a phone with an Android operating system, “The Joker” exposes the data of the bank cards that the user has registered in the Play Store and other applications.

Subsequently, the Trojan is able to authorize premium subscriptions to applications, until users’ accounts are emptied. In other modalities, it is also capable of displaying annoying ads, in the rest of the apps without the user’s permission.

When they manage to automate the mobile authorization of payment services without the user noticing, the credit card statement, at the end of the month, will have very high charges that the owner of the phone will not recognize.

What are the apps with ‘The Joker’ that you should remove?

Tatyana Shishkova, a cybersecurity specialist at the firm Kaspersky, made a report showing the applications infected by “The Joker” and that have already accumulated thousands of downloads around the world.

So if you have any of the following apps, remove it: