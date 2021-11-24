The Weeknd series confirms its cast and provides details

Finally, more details of The Idol, the new series that will have The Weeknd at the helm. And it is that after achieving worldwide success with music, the Canadian will now venture to television where he will work as a co-creator. What’s more, It will also be one of the names that star in this striking project.

The new series of The Weeknd

A few months ago it was announced that The Weeknd would be working exclusively with HBO to develop its own series: The Idol. Se is about a drama about the music industry and that will expose some of the corruption in the higher ranks of the industry. It will be Abel himself who stars in this project, with Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp.

As HBO explained, The Idol it will focus on a self-help guru who has slowly created his own cult. His life He takes a complex turn when he meets a new pop star, with whom he develops an explosive romantic relationship.

Now more names have been announced to accompany The Weeknd and Liy-Rose to star The Idol. Singer Troye Sivan is one of the flashiest names, returning to acting after being part of the drama Boy Erased. In addition, others such as Anne Heche and the musician Tunde Adebimpe are added.

Abel will not work alone on the production of this long-awaited series. The series features the co-creation of Sam Levinson, creator of Euphoria, and writer Reza Fahim. On the management side, the work will be in charge of Amy Seimetz, known for her work in comedy Atlanta.

In conversation with Rolling Stone, The Weeknd assured that what he really wants is to direct and that he has been working on this project for ten years. «I want to be a filmmaker. I want to make great cinema ”, commented the artist, who added that it has been a project that consumes a large part of his life.