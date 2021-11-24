The way to access Walmart’s Black Friday deals before anyone else

Everything seems to indicate that Walmart is very excited about this Black Friday because they started launching some incredible offers since October, long before the big sale event. Over the past month, everyone has had access to great deals before Black FridayAlthough Walmart + members have gotten the scoop on the latest and greatest discounts.

In fact, Walmart + members can access some offers online before others. Walmart + members will also get free shipping on all orders (no minimum purchase required). In addition, the order can be picked up at the branch for free and orders are delivered the same day (although delivery fees may apply). Haven’t signed up to be a Walmart + member yet? You should consider it as it only costs $ 12.95 per month.

Some of the most interesting offers

To give you an idea of ​​what we are talking about, below you can see some of the offers to which Walmart + members have had exclusive access, and which have soon become some of the most popular of the moment on their website.

Whether you are the chef of your home or a foodie, you have to take a look at the offers on the most popular kitchen appliances and utensils. You can save on products from Ninja, Instant Pot, The Pioneer Woman and other brands with these exclusive Black Friday sets.

So don’t miss out on some of the best deals on cookware and small appliances available right now at Walmart. When you have time, remember that the entire online offering of kitchen products (and more) is worth checking out.

To help you choose, facts I make our own selection:

1. Sweet Romance cookware from The Pioneer Woman composed of 30 non-stick pieces, $ 79

Credit: Walmart

Buy this 30-piece cookware while you can. Includes pots, pans, knives, a cutting board, measuring cups and spoons, a cast iron skillet, a baker, a cake plate and more. The standard 25-piece battery for The Pioneer Woman usually costs $ 149, so it’s a great deal. It is also available in red or gray.

US $ 79 at Walmart

2. PowerXL Multi-Cooker, Grill & Air Fryer, $ 69

Credit: Walmart

This 5.2-liter PowerXL Grill Air Fryer and Grill can also grill, bake, dehydrate and reheat food. The brand’s fryer-grill combo appliances typically cost $ 189, so it’s easy to see that this is a bargain.

$ 69 at walmart

3. The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose Stainless Steel Knife Set of 20, 20 dollars

Credit: Walmart

Buy this high quality knife set from The Pioneer Woman. The set includes a Paring Knife, Utility Knife, Nakiri Knife, Bread Knife, Chef’s Knife, Tomato / Cheese Knife, Santoku Knife, and Kitchen Scissors, all with protective sheaths. In addition, there is an acacia wood cutting board and three flexible cutting boards. The products are adorned with a floral print from the Sweet Romance line.

$ 20 at Walmart

Four. 2L Professional Ninja® Blender, 800 Watt Power, $ 49

Credit: Walmart

Ninja is famous for its powerful appliances, and this glass blender is no exception. It is rated at 800 watts and has sharp blades to grind, mix, puree and process food in an instant. To give you an idea of ​​the price, Ninja blenders usually cost more than $ 100.

$ 49 at Walmart

5. Multiolla Instant Pot Duo Crisp, 99 dollars

Credit: Walmart

Get the Instant Pot Duo Crisp Multi-Pot for just $ 100! You will have an exclusive 7.5 liter capacity multi-cooker from the Instant Pot brand. It also includes an additional lid for air frying food. You can air fry, pressure cook, simmer, sauté, broil, bake, dehydrate, steam and more with just one appliance.

$ 99 at Walmart

Ellie conley