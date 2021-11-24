The trick to know when someone connects on WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp is a app Launched in 2009 and is currently one of the most used in the world to communicate. The app has gained relevance in recent years and is essential for users due to its versatility and extensive functions to communicate in seconds.

Among its many functions, WhatsApp has its desktop version called WhatsApp Web, the app allows you to link your account in the Web navigator from your computer so you can use it from there while doing other activities.

And today we will tell you how to know when one of your contacts has connected, as the email staff a few years ago. Do you remember when we used Windows Live Messenger?

How to forget the time when there were not yet so many platforms for communication and everyone communicated through the famous mail from Windows Live Messenger, this platform warned you when one of your contacts started a session, it seems like yesterday when we sent the famous buzzes to say hello.

Now with WhatsApp Web You can return to relive a little of those times, since we will share the steps to follow so that the app let you know when someone is online, without having to enter their chat and make a mistake that tells you because you were inside their profile.

What do I need to know for WhatsApp Web to notify me that someone has connected?

1. You must search from Google Chrome a extension called WA Web Plus and install it, belongs to chrome web store.

2. Download under your consent and responsibility, since this app is external to WhatsApp.

3. Once installed, look in the upper right corner for the puzzle icon, it is found in any of the Google Chrome, if it does not appear, go to the side of the profile photo of Gmail.

4. All the extensions, seeks WA Web Plus, tighten the three points that are on the right side.

5. Choose the “fix” option.

6. Once this step is done, in the upper right corner, next to the puzzle icon, you will see a green cross icon, this is the extension from WA Web Plus.

7. Later you must enter WhatsApp Web and press the icon WA Web Plus.

8. It will open WhatsApp Web With a list of multiple options, choose the one that says “notify about online contacts.”

9. Finally, while you have the app open in your computer It will notify you each that one of the contacts is online, in addition, the contacts that are active will be surrounded with a green circle.

This extension It has several options, it also allows you to pin unread chats, enable message reactions, listen to audios without notifying your contacts, among other functions.

If you have any problems or doubts, you can write to the attention emails of WhatsApp [email protected] or [email protected]. You can make the same request from your iPhone through the user service ios.

Also read: Tiktoker gives his first salary to his mother, it goes viral

Receive every Friday Hello Weekend, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta