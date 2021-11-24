The trailer for ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ introduces us to the adorable quadruped superheroes of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart

About half a year ago – month up, month down – I told you, not with little surprise, that the people of DC had decided to expand their cinematographic universe with a feature film that would move away from the great banners of the “Distinguished Competition” as they can be Batman or Superman to focus on the adventures and misadventures of their pets under the title of ‘DC League of Super-Pets’.

Quadruped Superheroes

Now, Warner Bros. has allowed us take a first look at the production with the trailer that you can see on these lines: a fairly juicy preview of a couple of minutes and a half that exudes a sense of humor, that hints at an animation quality at the level of its character design —both more than remarkable— and that also anticipates a cameo from the League of Justice.

In case everything that the trailer offers at the level of tone and invoice is not enough claim, the brutal cast of the film has just put its teeth long. It includes names of the stature of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart —Who will lend their voices to the main duo of Krypto and Ace—; to whom the vocal cords of John Krasinski, Jameela Jamil, Keanu Reeves, Ben Schartz or Kate McKinnon. Glory to the ears.

‘DC League of Super-Pets’, written and directed by Jared Stern – writer of ‘Batman: The LEGO Movie’ – and whose premiere was cut short by the rigorous pandemic calendar adjustments, will finally be released next May 20, 2022, just one year after its original date.