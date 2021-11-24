The stunning images of Chris Hemsworth surfing

Chris Hemsworth He is, without a doubt, one of the actors who is in the best shape. The interpreter who gives life to Thor at Marvel Cinematic Universe He works very hard to maintain an incredible physical condition in line with the characters he usually plays.

This week, the Melbourne one has shown again that there is no sport that resists him. And it is that to activities like boxing, snowboarding or motor (motocross) we must add surfing. Although it is not the first time that the husband of Elsa Pataky shares with his followers his passion for this water sport, the latest images he has published on his Instagram account, where he accumulates more than 50.6 million followersThey have caused a real furor.

Over 1.7 million ‘likes’ his latest surfing photos

Specifically, the Australian shared a carousel a couple of days ago with some impressive photographs in which he appears on a wave that already adds up more than 1.7 million ‘likes’. “You are another level of person“,”amazing“,”the coolest ”, “now I want to learn to surf“Or”the god of thunder riding the ocean”Are some of the comments that his fans have written in the publication.





As we said, it is not the first time that Hemsworth has surfed. On the contrary, the actor takes advantage of your breaks between filming and filming to enjoy this sport. In addition, it does so in the paradisiacal place of Byron bay, the area of ​​Australia where he lives with Elsa Pataky and her children.

“5 months of filming and now back in the water, how good it feels!”, The actor wrote on Instagram just a few weeks ago when he finished with the recordings of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder ‘ and was able to surf again.

Chris Hemsworth celebrated with this and more photographs the end of the filming of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Instagram

