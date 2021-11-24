the reasons why Renato Ibarra would not play vs. Cougars

Despite the fact that Renato Ibarra trains alongside his teammates from America, Águilas Monumental was commented on some issues for which Santiago Solari would not be taken into account for the Capital Classic by Liguilla.

This Tuesday, November 23, in the previous Classic Capitalino which will be played under the framework of the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Big party of the Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League, the environment of the Eagles of America had a main protagonist due to some rumors that circulated: the extreme Renato Ibarra.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

Suddenly, given that the Ecuadorian has already overcome his hamstring injury and that, in addition, he is part of the training at the facilities of Coapa on a par with his fellow cast members cream blue what does he command Indiecito, reports indicated that it could have a chance of reappearing in the first crash of League against the Pumas of the UNAM.

In this regard, Águilas Monumental consulted a source involved with the America club, who reflected that, indoors, they take into account certain issues related to Renato Ibarra, which, precisely, would be going in the opposite direction to that of being considered by Santiago Solari at the time of assembling the scheme that will be presented in the University Olympic Stadium.

The main one is that the medical department recommended to the soccer player that the rehabilitation time should be at least three months. In this case, as the surgical intervention was carried out only at the beginning of September, the reactivation period, according to the professionals’ suggestions, should be in the first week of December.

In addition, the other fundamental data to have greater clarity as a result of the scenario that the person involved in question would have, is that in the semester he has only played 19 minutes and a long time ago. It was coincidentally the day he was injured, on the sixth date of Shouts Mexico A21 of Liga MX vs. the Xolos of Tijuana. In other words, it would be strange for him to return in such a momentous instance, when he has not participated in a match at a professional level for approximately 12 weeks.