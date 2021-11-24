The prologue of ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ makes it clear that dinosaurs want to return to being the kings of the planet

Neither teaser no trailer, no special trailer, no ‘behind the scenes’. Universal has decided that the best thing to get long teeth with ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is to offer five minutes of prologue led by Colin Trevorrow himself.

The food chain has a new leader

Beware: from here we mention spoilers about the end of ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’. Read the rest of this article at your own risk.

In the prologue we can see several dinosaurs on Earth from 65 million years ago, and then return to the present time in which the same dinosaurs (including the now famous one from the T-Rex saga) roam at ease through our world after what happened in the last installment of the saga.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ will unite the actors of the old movies with the modern ones. We will see Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard together; looking for a way to regain the position of the dominant species.

The film will be released in theaters June 10, 2022, in late spring. For the argument of the last we should be at the top of this new saga, although there can always be more films depending on the success that is at the box office.