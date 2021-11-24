The possible arrival of World of Warcraft: Complete Edition to Xbox is filtered

The World of Warcraft saga has remained almost always throughout its history away from consoles, a franchise of this size has bet from its beginnings on the computer, from the launch of its first game to the present with the many expansions that they have made it grow to what it is today.

As we say, Activision Blizzard has not wanted to bet on bringing this saga to current consoles, the same did not happen with Diablo, this game we can already say that it has settled on consoles with the launch of the third installment and with the recent arrival of the new edition of Diablo 2.

World of Warcraft: Complete Edition for Xbox

The information that we are going to share with you now is not officially confirmed, so as always in these cases we insist on taking it with caution. Even the ResetEra forums have reached information about the source code of the Xbox page that hides inside information of the aforementioned, World of Warcraft: Complete Edition. This information in addition to the leaked information brings us to the day December 9, when The Game Awards gala will be held, so with all these ingredients the alarms have gone off assuming that everything that has been leaked is true and that day we can see the announcement of the game.

We will be pending in the next few days in case Activision Blizzard comes out to cut and denies or perhaps confirms the development of this game or we will have to wait until December 9 to know the outcome.