The photo with which Diego Boneta and Renata Notni confirmed their romance

Renata Notni is the girl who managed to steal the heart of the talented Mexican actor, Diego Boneta!

The artistic career of Diego Boneta you are at the peak of success; The 30-year-old Mexican actor continues to achieve achievements with each of his projects, and the singer even appeared in one of the most popular youth series of recent times: ‘Pretty Little Liars’.

The Mexican artist has been linked in a sentimental way with various actresses and models, such is the case of Alexandra Daddario, Mayte Rodríguez and Camila Sodi. Diego even starred in a strong theory that ensures that he became a father for a few months, but that he has kept his daughter a secret so as not to damage his public image.

It was through Instagram that Nelssie Carrillo, who publishes celebrity news, revealed the alleged truth about the Mexican’s paternity.

“According to the actor #diegoboneta, he has a secret one-year-old daughter and her name is Helen. My source tells me that La Niña lives in New York, and that according to the mother they are giving her money so that she does not speak, ”he wrote in the publication.

Diego officially introduces his girlfriend!

But who currently has Boneta’s heart? After multiple speculations, the talented Mexican finally introduced the girl who managed to win him over; it’s about the actress, Renata notni, 26 years old.

Although the actors did not give details about their romance, the couple attended the opening of a new store and posed super affectionate in front of the cameras.

The event was also attended by Diego’s parents and siblings, which is why it is believed that the romance between the actor and Renata is super serious. Do you like this new couple?

