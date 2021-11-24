The Owl remembers the film ‘Contagion’ by Steven Soderbergh that predicted the pandemic | Pico Tv | OPINION

This Owl reads the news from Germany very carefully. The authorities warn that their country is facing a ‘highly dramatic situation’ due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. He also said that the health situation is “going to get worse.” We are talking about a first world country with a top health system.

The wave of infections that experts and certain politicians attribute in part to a low vaccination rate in some regions of that country. As simple as that. Many people did not want to be vaccinated. Can you imagine a third wave hitting our poor Peru? Time to put on the red light. This damn virus is still with us. But there will be time to touch on this topic in more depth.

I remember that at one time I was given to see films about epidemics, such as ‘Extermination’, by the British Danny Boyle. But the phenomenon that caused the re-release of a 2011 movie called ‘Contagion’ and directed by the award-winning director is amazing. Steven Soderbergh. It was enough that a clever movie buff, as soon as it was found that the coronavirus had spread from China and became an epidemic, uploaded the film to the networks for it to go viral. Why? Well, because it is a story that seems to have predicted, several years before, the birth of this new virus.

In addition to the country where the contagion began, the agents that transmit the terrible epidemic are animals such as pigs and bats, as happened in China at the end of 2019. So many coincidences caused it to go viral on the networks and since there is no piracy in the United States, the film was re-released in movie theaters and it broke box office records, and legal DVD and Blu-ray retailers made a killing by restocking this tape on their shelves.

In our country, the ingenuity of the pirates also had no limits. They changed the name of the film and they no longer called it ‘Contagion’ but ‘Coronavirus’, to make it striking.

This columnist remembers that he bought it in the Surquillo market and they painted it for me as a film from December 2019. Soderbergh, awarded for his remarkable film ‘Traffic’, had no problem gathering a luxury cast: Matt Damon (‘Saving Private Ryan’, ‘Bourne Supremacy’), Gwyneth Paltrow (‘Passionate Shakespeare’, ‘Iron Man’), Kate Winslet (‘Titanic’), Jude Law (‘Sherlock Holmes’,’ The Talented Mr . Ripley ‘), Laurence Fishburne (‘ Matrix ‘) and Marion Cotillard (‘ Life in Pink ‘,’ Public Enemies’). The argument is to locate the place where the epidemic was born: Asia, specifically China, but in the film it is Hong Kong.

In addition, it locates the places where the virus is spread internationally: airports, with international spreading travelers, who carry the infection to America and Europe. In the film, a businesswoman named Beth (Gwyneth Paltrow) comes to the United States from Hong Kong (China) and instead of returning home with her husband and children, she goes to another city to sleep with her lover. Back he catches a cold, but when he gets home he gets worse and collapses. Her husband Mitch (Matt Damon) takes her to the hospital, but she dies.

At home, her son also catches a cold and dies. The epidemic spreads, but even more the terror in the population, faster than the disease itself. The film emphasizes the desperate work of scientists to find an antidote to the virus, while the national guard quarantines a population in mass hysteria.

Panic and chaos increase and the husband and daughter are also quarantined, but it becomes known that they are immune. The epidemic is exploited by Alan (Jude Law), an unscrupulous mermelero ‘free lance’ journalist, who misinforms to take advantage of the situation. “Contagion” is considered one of the best pandemic films of all time and, by the looks of it, visionary.

Sometimes fiction resembles reality identically because this virus mutates and does not go away.

I turn off the TV.

MORE INFORMATION:

COPY LINK