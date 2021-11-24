The most dangerous maneuver? Tom Cruise reveals details of “Mission Impossible 7”

Tom cruise is known for filming his own action scenes with scenes, and he proves it with “Mission Impossible 7“, where he drove a motorcycle on a dangerous peak, impressing the CinemaCon.

“I’ve wanted to do this since I was a kid.”

Paramount used its space at the summit, which brings together the owners of theaters in the United States, to show scenes from its upcoming releases: “Mission Impossible 7” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” both starring the 59-year-old star. years.

“This is, by far, the most dangerous maneuver we’ve ever triedCruise said, in a video intervention to introduce the clips.

“We have been working on this for years. We are going to film in Norway and it will be a motorcycle jump from a peak,” he explained. “I’ve wanted to do this since I was a kid.”

Next, behind-the-scenes scenes showed Cruise preparing to perform more than 500 parachute jumps and 13,000 motorcycle jumps, before moving onto an elaborate ramp. built on a remote hilltop in Norway where they recorded the maneuver.

The film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, watched nervously as Cruise successfully opened his parachute and landed safely before saying, “I think I could secure the bike a little more.”

Who is Tom Cruise?

Cruise, one of Hollywood’s most famous stars, is known for performing his own action stunts. Filming the previous installment of Mission Impossible, he broke an ankle.

He is also the star of the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 blockbuster “Top Gun.”

In Las Vegas the beginning of the film was presented, a 13-minute clip in which “Maverick”, the iconic character played by Cruise, test a futuristic and supersonic jet by challenging one of his superiors in the United States Navy, who wants to cancel the secret program and replace it with drones.

The trailer for the film shows Cruise teaching a new generation of fighter pilots.

The pandemic remains an obstacle

CinemaCon’s annual summit traditionally showcases exclusives and brings Hollywood stars, but this year there were significant absences due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Studio and network executives have tried to draw a line between what has been a difficult year and expectations of the future of the screen large with engraved messages from your stars.

“Unfortunately we lost some cinemas but many of you have found ways to support yourself and are now back in business,” said actor Matthew McConaughey during the Universal Pictures presentation.

The studio rebelled scenes from its 2022 release, “Jurassic World: Dominion,” in which Chris Pratt teams up with Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill, protagonists of the first “Jurassic Park,” to scare away the dinosaurs.

Universal also screened Jennifer Lopez’s romantic comedy “Marry Me”; Michael Bay’s latest suspense, “Ambulance”; and the frightening production of Blumhouse starring Ethan Hawke, who plays a sadistic wizard, called “The Black Phone.”

***

Keep reading…

If you were interested in this news and want to know more, then download and discover INFORMAPlus, the digital application of THE REPORTER, where we have exclusive content, selected by our editors, to give readers a more complete experience.

Download the app and give it a try FREE for thirty days.

For iOS: https://apple.co/35jaVgb

For Android: https://bit.ly/3gwVSEV

If you are a subscriber of EL INFORMADOR, your access is included, request it at 33 3678-7777

AC