The liberation of the elephant

The government is very restless seeing months go by without its projects showing progress and certainty of completion.

The rheumatic elephant which is the State, according to the fortunate saying of the President, cannot cover with its slow reflexes the frantic change that the government wants.

At the pace of the state elephant, the transformation promised by the government will take years to arrive, and only three remain: between now and 2024.

Actually only two, since the third is for elections, and by then some results will have to be delivered: at least part of the new airport, the Dos Bocas refinery, the Mayan Train, the Trans-isthmian canal; a Pemex not so bankrupt, a CFE not so deficient, social programs fulfilled.

In short: an active State, governing a transformation overflowing with works, programs, inaugurations.

To achieve that state of transformative grace, the government discovered that it must also transform the rheumatic elephant, make it an athlete.

Then, the day before yesterday, the government issued a decree to remove the restrictions on the elephant, so that it can move without hindrance, like a Formula 1 racing car, in the hunting ground of public works.

Enough steps for the elephant rheumatism, the government told itself. He is old enough that he also has to overcome obstacles, permits, opinions, tenders.

For this reason, in the agreement issued the day before yesterday, the government “instructs the agencies and entities of the Federal Public Administration to grant provisional authorization to submit and / or obtain the opinions, permits or licenses necessary to start the projects or works, and thereby guarantee their timely execution”.

The agreement adds:

“The provisional authorization will be issued within a period of no more than five business days. After this period has elapsed without the express provisional authorization being issued, it will be considered resolved in a positive sense.”.

The grammar is not clear, but the mandate is: out of masks, out of bureaucratic controls, stop pestering the elephant.

The freed elephant will not breed efficiencies, but rather something akin to those gremlins from Steven Spielberg’s movie: faunas of uncontrolled, insatiable civil servants and contractors, out of everywhere, stripping the budget.

