The launch of the most important space telescope is postponed again

First they had said it would be October 2018, then early 2019 and then March 2021. Finally, it had been set for December 18 of this year, less than a month from now, but today NASA announced another date for the launch ofThe James Webb Space Telescope.

And it is not a precise data, it is an approximate: not before December 22. That could be the same 22, a day later, or even the next year.

According to the space agency, it will be later than planned to be able to do additional tests. after an incident recent incident that occurred during launch preparations at the satellite preparation facility in Kourou, French Guiana.