The launch of the most important space telescope is postponed again

First they had said it would be October 2018, then early 2019 and then March 2021. Finally, it had been set for December 18 of this year, less than a month from now, but today NASA announced another date for the launch ofThe James Webb Space Telescope.
And it is not a precise data, it is an approximate: not before December 22. That could be the same 22, a day later, or even the next year.
According to the space agency, it will be later than planned to be able to do additional tests. after an incident recent incident that occurred during launch preparations at the satellite preparation facility in Kourou, French Guiana.
It happened as technicians were preparing to connect the Webb to the launch vehicle adapter, which is used to integrate the observatory with the upper stage of the Ariane 5 rocket.
There was a sudden and unplanned release of a headband that caused a strong vibration throughout the observatory.
An anomaly review board met to investigate and instituted additional tests to determine with certainty that the incident did not damage any components.
What is the James Webb?
It is a large infrared telescope with a primary mirror of approximately 6.5 meters that will explore every phase of cosmic history, from the interior of the solar system to the most distant observable galaxies of the early universe and everything in between. .
It is an international collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.