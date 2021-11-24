the incredible collection celebrating 25 years of Pokémon with classic Chuck Taylor, hoodies and even hats

Pokémon continues to celebrate its 25 years and now announces a collaboration with Converse, the legendary sports shoe and clothing brand, for the launch of a Incredible collection ranging from Chuck Taylor classics to T-shirts, hoodies and hats with the most beloved Pokémon characters.

The Pokémon x Converse collection, reports Hypebeast, it is made up of different Chuck Taylor models with different thematic prints. Perhaps the most representative is the “First Partners” model, precisely with the legendary Chuck Taylor All Star in black and decorated with Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle and, of course, Pikachu.





They will be available in different designs and sizes, even for the little ones, and there will be another model in white decorated with images of the Pokémon in white, now with Meowth and Jigglypuff included, as well as a Pokéball on the side.





Other models of Converse footwear are models exclusively dedicated to Pikachu and Jigglypuff. The first obviously with a dominant yellow color, but also, the face of Pikachu on the front, with ears included, while on the back the characteristic tail of the Pokémon stands out.





The Jigglypuff model seems to be more traditional. The color pink dominates, but the front is normal, without the personification of the Pokémon. The decoration is on the right side of the shoe, where Jigglypuff appears accompanied by musical notes.





This pair of models appears to be focused only on boys and girls, as they are only shown in small sizes, unlike the other models that are shown in adult sizes.

Apart from footwear, the Pokémon x Converse collection also includes clothing: a Pikachu t-shirt and hat, and four models of sweatshirts with different prints and decorations. The most prominent are the ones dedicated to Pikachu and Jigglypuff, the first in black with yellow lightning decoration and “celebratory tour dates” on the back.

The other two models of sweatshirts are red and black with decoration starring Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Eevee. Basically the same model, but one with the decoration on the back and one on the front.

The Pokémon x Converse collection goes on sale on December 10 at the Converse Online Store and other select US stores. So far there are no details of the launch of the collaboration in Mexico or other markets, but we will be awaiting further details.

















Thanks for the tip, Alma!