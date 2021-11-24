The idol’s goal: Maxi entered and nailed it with a free kick for the leprous triumph

Scocco generated a foul near the area and Rodríguez, who had been on the court for seconds, put it next to a stick for 1-0. Sight
More popular
General information
No groups in Rosario this Friday due to a national strike of drivers
Three police officers are detained and made available for a case of violence against adolescents in Coronel Domínguez
Newell’s won a millionaire trial against Roma for Ezequiel Ponce
He swallowed a wireless headset after mistaking it for ibuprofen, recorded his stomach sounds and went viral
Macri requested another permit to leave the country again
» Hide more from Newell’s Old Boys
More of Newell’s Old Boys
newell’s 1 – central córdoba 0
Leprous individual monitoring: little flight, until Maxi entered
newell’s 1 – central córdoba 0
Maxi and the saving throw: “Nacho hits him very well but I asked him to leave it to me”
professional league
Let’s go big: Newell’s won for Scocco’s trade and a goal from Maxi
Shootings: they investigate if the selection of gastronomic places is linked to an L-Ghent show at Newell’s
Professional Soccer League
All the data prior to the clash between Newell’s and Central Córdoba
Newell’s won a millionaire trial against Roma for Ezequiel Ponce
At Newell’s, Taffarel analyzes what formation he will put in to play a lot against Central Córdoba
arsenal 3 – newell’s 1
Taffarel: “I’m not after a result but an improvement”
arsenal 3 – newell’s 1
Individual leper follow-up: almost all scores for fright and the technician as the maximum responsible
Professional League
Newell’s streak was cut in Sarandí: Arsenal beat them 3-1
All the data to wait for the clash between Leprosy and those of the Viaduct
Newell’s: Taffarel confirmed that Juan Fernando Garro will start and that he will not have Cristian Lema
Because of the violence, more custody at Newell’s and closed barbecues: what the partners say
Violence against Central and Newell’s: Can those who post from anonymous accounts be identified?
Attack on the headquarters of Central
Alexis: “When I saw that the fire was coming, I thought of my family and said ‘I can’t die here'”
Allegri confirmed the meeting with Lavallén, but praised Taffarel’s work at Newell’s
Attack on the headquarters of Central: Lagna considered the string of vandalism to be “extremely serious”
The shocking video of the attack on the headquarters of Central: stones, a bucket of gasoline and the custodian who comes out on fire
Spiral of violence: after the new attack on Rosario Central, security is reinforced at Newell’s headquarters
Do you want to receive notifications from our site?