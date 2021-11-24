The harsh messages that Sofía Vergara received for this photo

The renowned interpreter and model Sofía Vergara gave something to talk about after posting a photograph on her official account of Instagram. The actress appears in the seated image and from behind is a television showing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The actress wore a jacket and a cap from the United States.

Previously the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were suspended due to the health contingency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore this year it has been decided to celebrate the games and their various competitions. On July 23, the sporting events began and thanks to this many athletes from all over the world returned to compete.

Related news

The well-known actress of the series ‘Modern Family’ was harshly criticized in the image that she uploaded to her official social media account, since in addition to appearing with the United States attire, she made a comment that said: “Let the Games begin and good good luck to all the amazing athletes. ” The message was quite general since Sofia He did not show support for any particular country, but his clothing said the opposite.

Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

Remember that Vergara He is from Colombia, so when he published that snapshot on Instagram, he caused many of his followers and fans to show their discomfort and expressed it through various messages in the photograph. Some said: “And the flag of Colombia?”, “Weren’t you Colombian?” And the support for Colombian athletes? “

Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

Undoubtedly this publication generated the anger of Internet users. The image already has more than 1,200 comments and more than 350,000 likes. In turn, many of those comments were not only to communicate the disagreement with the support of Sofia, but also to defend it.