The harsh messages that Sofía Vergara received for this photo

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
28

The renowned interpreter and model Sofía Vergara gave something to talk about after posting a photograph on her official account of Instagram. The actress appears in the seated image and from behind is a television showing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The actress wore a jacket and a cap from the United States.

Previously the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were suspended due to the health contingency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore this year it has been decided to celebrate the games and their various competitions. On July 23, the sporting events began and thanks to this many athletes from all over the world returned to compete.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here