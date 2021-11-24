The FPSOMC and the UCM launch seminars to promote self-care of the medical student

MADRID, Nov. 24 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The General Council of Official Medical Associations (CGCOM) and the Faculty of Medicine of the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) have organized two face-to-face seminars to address the ordering and regulation of the profession in the national and international spheres and health and habits of the medical student and the doctor.

The seminars will take place on December 2 and January 13 and are held in the context of the framework collaboration agreement signed between both entities. “We trust that the development of this initiative will bring future doctors closer to the profession for which they are preparing and of which they will be part

when they join “, assured the president of the CGCOM and the FPSOMC, Tomás Cobo.

The first seminar, which will take place on Thursday, December 2 at 4:00 p.m. at the CGCOM headquarters, will deal with the Organization and Regulation of the Profession at the National and International level and will feature the intervention of Dr. Javier Arias Díaz Dean. UCM School of Medicine; Dr. Tomás Cobo, president of the CGCOM and the FPSOMC; Dr. Fernando Bandrés, Professor of Medicine at the UCM, and Dr. José Mª Rodriguez Vicente, General Secretary of the CGCOM and FPSOMC, in the presentation of the seminar.

The second seminar will take place on January 13 at 4:00 p.m. at the UCM Faculty of Medicine and will address “Health and habits of the medical student and the doctor; self-care as responsibility”. This meeting will be attended by Dr. Mª Jose Anadón, director of the Department of Legal Medicine, Psychiatry and Pathology of the Department of Medicine of the UCM; Dr. Mª Rosa Arroyo, Deputy Secretary of the CGCOM and FPSOMC; Dr. Fernando Bandrés, Professor of Medicine at the UCM and Nina Mielgo, technical director of the FPSOMC.