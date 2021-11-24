The fight that Will Smith thought had ended with ‘The Prince of Bel Air’

Will Smith He has decided to unleash every one of his secrets in his recent autobiography, which is making tons of headlines. The last passage that has come to light has to do with an incident that the actor had during his time as the protagonist of ‘The Prince of Bel Air’.

As the well-known interpreter has narrated, when he was 22 years old he was immersed in a violent fight with an NBC executive. Both Will and the producers of ‘The prince of Bel Air’ James Lassiter, Benny Medina and Jeff Pollack were summoned to the office of a network executive whose identity has not been disclosed.

In that room, the executive began to say: “I’ve seen this happen thousands of times, you can go as fast as you came”, words with which he directly threatened Will Smith.

“Have you thought that you, unilaterally, can change the script of a series. Hundreds of millions of dollars, many partners, a ton of veterans involved in the business, and you decide to change the script?” He continued.

“But what the hell do you want to do, bitch?” Will Smith then answered, exalted, as he has narrated. “Who the hell do you think you’re talking to?”He released him, then ordered the executive to sit down.

Smith also says that immediately afterwards the senior NBC official sat down, and also explains that he had just undergone back surgery, so it was difficult for him to obey.

The moment Will left the office, he knew that he was going to have problems because of what had just happened, so he decided to call the executive producer of the series without further delay, Quincy jones. “I think I screwed up, Quincy,” he told his interlocutor.

He replied in a very reassuring way, telling him that what he had just experienced was called “creative differences”, and that as long as the thing did not end in physical violence, that nothing happened.

Growing up in a violent environment

Will also adds that, growing up in an environment where violence was the order of the day, he believes he reacted in such a way: “We came from violent homes and violent neighborhoods and from the world of violent music. It was not unreasonable to think that an executive could come to blows. We feel cornered and vulnerable. “

