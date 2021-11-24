The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks suspended two pharmacies in Cuautitlán Izcalli for selling adulterated medicine

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) discovered that two popular pharmacies in Cuautitlán Izcalli had adulterated drugs for sale. After this discovery, Cofepris decided to suspend the establishments and alerted those who had bought drugs at the branches. In addition, the population was invited to purchase their medicines in establishments with a health license.

The suspended establishments are located on Calle Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz 206, Colonia Centro, and the second on Calle Adolfo López Mateos No. 23, Colonia San Lorenzo, State of Mexico. In the first location, inconsistencies were identified in the drug Tempra Forte (paracetamol), while in the second pharmacy the drugs Duradoce (hydroxocobalamin), Denvar (cefixime), Amaryl (glimepiride / metformin), the drugs of Agin (acetylsalicylic acid, ascorbic acid and sulfadiazine) among others.

The recommendations to identify these adulterated drugs are to check the batch, that the drug is arranged in the box and that they are current for sale. The authorities suggested that people who have bought any of these medicines stop their consumption and go to their doctor to check that they do not cause adverse reactions. In addition, he invited the population to denounce the sale of counterfeit or adulterated drugs through the Cofepris page.

