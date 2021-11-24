The Facts Very Few Know About A Lying Wife

A fake wife is one of the most emblematic films in the artistic career of Adam Sandler, since it shares a camera with the multi-award winning Jennifer Aniston.

The film released in 2011 also has the participation of renowned stars such as Nicole Kidman, the model Brooklyn decker and the musician Dave matthews.

The film tells the story of Danny Maccabee, a plastic surgeon who pretends to have a family and children with Katherine to impress another woman.

The production is full of comedy and romanticism, highlighting the well-known acting skills of Adam Sandler.

It may interest you:

What is the real name of Lightning McQueen from Cars?



These are the most surprising curiosities of A fake wife

A fake wife It is inspired by the French work Fleur de cactus; However, the same staging was also a watershed for the 1969 film Cactus Flower.

Adam Sandler has been directed by dozens of directors, but A Lying Wife gave him the opportunity to work with Dennis Dugan for the third time.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston performed one of the collaborations most anticipated in the film industry. The artists met twenty years ago, before participating in A Lying Wife, even before reaching world fame.

In 2003, the Friends star was invited to Adam’s wedding to Jackie, never imagining that they would share a camera eight years later.

A fake wife It doesn’t reveal the name of the Hawaiian island from the final scene, so the characters walk across a rope bridge on Maui and arrive at a spectacular waterfall on Kauai.

The film received terrible reviews from the press, but Nicole Kidman she was amazed with his participation in it. The celebrity said she was happy to return to her Hawaii birthplace, as well as having the opportunity to spend time with her parents and children.

Several names were proposed for this production, including Holiday in Hawaii and Pretend Wife. As expected, the producers chose a title more ad hoc to the script and plot: Just go with it.

You may also like:

These are the secrets of the movie As if it were the first time.

