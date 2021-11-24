the eyeliner is red (passion) and covers the tear duct area

The makeup world follow the trends in fashion and this Autumn-Winter 2021/2022 has ruled that bright colors are the best option for day to day. Rihanna knows it and a few hours ago he turned on the RRSS with a makeup tutorial where a eyeliner red color He was the only protagonist, leaving us a perfect result for these holidays (or for any day of the year).

A eyeliner in full color that makes a (big) difference

The singer from Barbados has once again rescued wearing the eyeliner by outlining the tear, creating a striking contrast and a perfect result to make a difference. Far from dressing your look with the typical cat eye, this option is perfect for all those who want to create a groundbreaking makeup with very little.





Flypencil from Fenty Beauty.

Choosing the Flypencil eyeliner from your own Fenty Beauty collection, it also comes in 19 more shades – from black to pink, not forgetting a striking yellow or electric blue color.





Will you be inspired by his proposal this Christmas?

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Instagram @badgalriri