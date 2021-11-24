‘The Expendables’ will have a fourth film with Stallone and Statham in front

The action saga “The Expendables” will return with a fourth installment in which Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham will once again lead the cast.

The magazine The Hollywood Reporter assured this Monday that Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture, who already appeared in the first three films, will also sign up for this fourth film.

50 Cent, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa will be the main signings of the return of “The Expendables.”

Director Scott Waugh, whose career includes the films “Need for Speed” (2014) and “6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain” (2017), will direct “The Expendables 4.”

The saga of “The Expendables” revolves around a group of mercenary veterans and served as a meeting point for some of the most important actors in the history of action cinema.

Thus, under the leadership of Stallone and Statham, other stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Mel Gibson or Harrison Ford also appeared throughout those three films.

The first three films were released in 2010, 2012 and 2014, but this fourth installment has been made to beg for problems within the project.

For example, Stallone’s representative said in 2017 that the actor would not return to “The Expendables” due to his creative differences with the Millennium studio.

Finally, it seems that those frictions were resolved and that Stallone will return for the fourth film in this saga.

“It’s so much fun to bring these stars back for a no-holds-barred action movie,” Lionsgate President of Acquisitions and Co-productions Jason Constantine said in a statement.

For his part, the president of Millenium, Jeffrey Greenstein, said that in “The Expendables 4” entertainment for the masses “is guaranteed.”