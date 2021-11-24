The Dodge Charger and Challenger will say goodbye in 2024, and with them the V8 Hellcat, and the brand confirms the arrival of a plug-in hybrid

The V8 Hellcat It is no longer a simple engine, it is an icon and a symbol of MOPAR and muscle cars in general. This V8 supercharged by volumetric compressor, always with a minimum of 707 hp, is or has been present in almost any product Dodge or Jeep. From a RAM pick-up through a Grand Cherokee to the Challenger, the V8 has carved a hole in cars that were not predestined to receive such an engine.

And despite all this, the Hellcat, as we know it, is nearing retirement. Since February we knew it had an expiration date, but we did not know exactly when it would be. We did not know if he had rope for much more. Today, we already know.

It will be in 2023 when the last Hellcat get off the assembly line, the Dodge CEO has said, Tim kuniskis, to Motor Authority. That leaves the Hellcat only two years to live. Whoever wants and can still have two years to get a new Hellcat. But that doesn’t mean the newly unveiled Charger and Challenger Jailbreak will be the last of the line.

There is still some other version to reveal, but nevertheless the most important novelties of Dodge will no longer have the V8 Hellcat as a centerpiece. What they will have, they say from Dodge, is power in abundance.

A plug-in hybrid before the arrival of electric



Sneak Peek of the Future Electric Dodge

Thus, in the first quarter of 2022, Dodge will show a concept version of the electric muscle car planned for 2024. Dodge will also reveal the specifications and power of the electric, along with all the technology that Stellantis is patenting.

And is that Dodge plans to “embrace electrification differently from everyone,” Kuniskis explained. “That’s why I’m waiting, until I have all my patents registered,” Kuniskis clarified.

Another important novelty will be the introduction of a plug-in hybrid. Which will be a totally new model, not derived from an existing model. On the other hand, Dodge will present an exciting novelty in 2022, in the words of Kuniskis. It may be the latest iteration of the Hellcat, the goodbye model.

Regardless of whether or not these future cars carry the Hellcat insignia in the future, the outsized powers will continue to be one of the hallmarks of Dodge in its electrified era. Until then, we have two more years of Hellcat as we know it.

