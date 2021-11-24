The day Will Smith turned to a dealer to lend him money and get out of bankruptcy

Failing to pay taxes after earning millions for his first album led to a large fine from the US government. The artist had to sell his goods and ask an acquaintance who trafficked for help to get out of a dark abyss.

Will Smith has been trying to break down the walls of intimacy for a few years now. His statements do not seek to make him look good, much less reflect that he has a perfect life. The bombings of the infidelities in his marriage have given him a much more earthly and human image in front of the eyes of the audience. Now, once again, the actor reveals another dark chapter in his life.

It has been his autobiography “Will” that has revealed great secrets, and some not as sweet as you would think. Here, the actor and rapper tells how he imagined killing his father for the violence he exerted on his mother and also exposes how painful it was for his marriage to fellow actress Jada Pinkett Smith to go through so many failures.

But to these dark episodes are added others that he addressed in an interview with actor Idris Elba, at the Savoy Theater in London. Here, the “Men in Black” actor revealed that early in his artistic career he went bankrupt for making bad decisions, and to emerge he did the unimaginable.

Smith had achieved success with his first album, the profits from his more than three million albums sold had been juicy, and he was enjoying the honeys of his income. A luxurious house and several cars were part of his first estate; However, he decided not to render accounts to the treasury for everything he had received, but the Treasury did not ignore his ruling and fined the artist.

Seeing everything he had to pay, the actor decided that he would make another album and with that income to pay off the debt, but the record material was a resounding failure. “So, I had to sell everything: my beautiful house, my four cars, and my two motorcycles. And I borrowed $ 10,000 from a friend of mine who was a dealer and supplier of over-the-counter drugs. Thanks to this I was able to move to Los Angeles and start my acting career, ”Smith recalled about this sad episode that took him, unintentionally, to the Mecca of cinema.

According to the famous artist, Bennie Medina offered him to work on the series “The Prince of Rap”, but he did not believe it was true until the American composer, arranger and producer Quincy Jones convinced him to participate. Smith made the decision during a visit to Jones’ mansion. That day, Smith found himself surrounded by great filmmakers and stars, such as Steven Spielberg and Steve Wonder, as well as an entourage of valet parking and servants. He there and without a weight.

“My head was spinning. I didn’t have any money, but there were like 20 valets there and Steven Spielberg had just left. Stevie Wonder was also around and I had no idea what was happening (…) Everything was blurry, but I got a standing ovation ”, Smith recalled about one of the days that would change his life.