The day Jennifer Lopez realized Ben Affleck wasn’t for her anymore

A romance that always gave a lot of lyrics to talk about. After spending more than 17 years, Jennifer Lopez recognized that during their first relationship, Ben affleck it wasn’t for her. Nevertheless, “Bennifer“It is already a love worthy of Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: An Ending Announced

It took 17 years since that unexpected rupture, so that- after a pandemic, the actor Ben affleck will call Jennifer Lopez to know how he was and how his life was going after the break with his partner, Alex Rodríguez.

After that conversation – which everyone is unaware of – he undoubtedly marked both of them to restart the relationship that they once left on the road. However, today many wonder who left whom and if there really existed the day that Jennifer Lopez realized that Ben Affleck was no longer for her.

And yes, very recently, it was revealed that JLo’s former manager at that time found out that the one who ended the relationship was the actor. However, he clarified that it was not because he was no longer in love, but that his addiction did not allow him to have a normal relationship as the singer deserved.

The same way, Jennifer Lopez for his part, he already felt that this was not the ideal time to live their romance. Precisely on several occasions, he experienced a lot of suffering when he saw Ben overloaded with alcohol and unable to handle the situation.

It was, apparently, a dangerous relationship. In fact, it should be remembered that Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck They first met while filming the romantic comedy Gigli.

Bennifer: An Iconic Love Story

It is a true love story. Retaking a relationship after so many years, several ravages and so many relationships in between – even where both were married and had children -, the iconic couple known as’Bennifer‘is already a symbol in Hollywood.

When speculation about their possible reconciliation began to become public, the same protagonists did not take long to give them wings. In fact, they even declared that “they never stopped being friends.”

The kiss that ended up confirming and ratifying the beginning of this second part of their love story, was after some images on June 14 during a dinner at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu on the occasion of the 50 years of Linda, the little sister of singer.

We are convinced that this time, Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck they have a promising future. What do you think?