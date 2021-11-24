The best looks Anne Hathaway has worn on red carpets | Famous

In 2006, Anne Hathaway was listed among the 50 Most Beautiful People in the World by People magazine. In addition, thanks to her great sense of fashion, she is usually one of the celebrities who shine at events.
The 39-year-old actress has won the Oscars, Golden Globe and BAFTA awards, but in addition to being a talented performer, she has also stolen sighs in her personal side (such as her pregnancies) and with her elegance to dress. Here are her best looks in more recent years.
The evolution of Anne Hathaway’s style
Oscar Awards 2016
In February 2016, the actress attended Vanity Fair’s after party for the Oscars. She was pregnant with her first child, Jonathan, and wore a long Naeem Khan dress. The design was covered in gold sequins and the top was semi-transparent.
Premiere of ‘Colossal’ 2017
In 2017, the ‘Les Miserables’ actress attended the ‘Colossal’ premiere in a black Armani Privé dress, with her back exposed.
For the 2018 MET gala, whoever was Catwoman in ‘Batman: The Dark Knight Rises’ arrived with a red Valentino Haute Couture dress from the spring / summer collection.
For the 79th edition of the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, she wore an Elie Saab dress with animal print, V-neckline and long skirt.
Premiere of ‘Modern Love’ in 2019
For this event in October 2019, she was pregnant with her second child, named Jack, so on the red carpet she wore a white Oscar De La Renta dress, which she combined with a gold necklace and earrings.
Critics’ Choice Awards 2020
During the 25 Critics’ Choice Awards in 2020, the interpreter of Dr. Brand in ‘Interstellar’ wore a dress with a metallic finish from Atelier Versace. The design was in gold color and with a pronounced V-neckline.