The Beatles get back: Peter Jackson and the fabulous four of Liverpool – Film and TV – Culture

The love of Peter jackson for the Beatles was made public on a New Zealand highway, in his delusional first film, in a scene in which an old 105 Ford Anglia car devours kilometers driven by the fabulous four of Liverpool

The image looks like something out of Benny Hill or a meme of our times. Jackson stuck the photo of the gang to the windshield of the car and the crew, a group of friends who had a mission to save the world from some aliens who kidnapped humans to turn them into delicious galactic hamburgers, could see the road through an ingenious freak mechanism .

Bad taste It was Jackson’s film debut and he only managed to release it in 1987 after several years of shooting only on weekends. It became a cult piece and, incidentally, a declaration of principles: sooner or later he would have the Beatles in his filmography again.

Then Peter Jackson became the creator of classics like Celestial creatures (the movie that made Kate Winslet famous); the shocking trilogies of The Lord of the rings and The Hobbit, a new version of King Kong; The Lovely Bones (From My Sky) and, among other things, the impressive documentary about the First World War They Shall Not Grow Old, in which he presented a different perspective on the war conflict and took advantage of digital technology to achieve an immersive and brutally human experience.

That documentary and excessively realistic spirit was the soul of The Beatles: Get Back, a film that gave a new air to Jackson’s fanaticism and, incidentally, plunged him into an exhausting and ambitious adventure.

That’s how it all started

The CEO of Apple (the company that manages the image of the British band) Jeff jones, and production manager Jonathan Clyde were so impressed with Jackson’s visual restoration work with the visual material he used for the Great War portrait that they decided they wanted to do something like this with the musical treasure they kept in a winery in London.

The Beatles: Get Back it was destined to become a paradigm-shattering product in the broad review landscape surrounding the Beatles.

Jackson decided to take on the challenge of taking 60 hours of unpublished images of the group, recorded by Michael Lindsay-Hogg for the Let It Be documentary (released in 1970), and retelling the story. Let It Be was his last album and practically the grave in which the musical bond of Paul MCCARTNEY, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo starr.

The director of The Lord of the Rings turned all that material into a documentary series of three episodes of two hours each (which at first was dreamed of as a film by the New Zealand director) that premieres its first episode on Thursday 25. Friday, the second, and Saturday the final chapter, for Disney Plus.

It took four years of work to review the material and the conception of a new narrative, which could well have added a good amount of new gray to Jackson. He was messing with gods and was getting closer to a very delicate fiber: his downfall; but the bet is actually intimately linked to paying homage to its creation process and, why not, to breaking some myths about the group and its tensions.

Friendship and the passage of time

The director and his team were afraid of coming across material that would underscore the negative perception Let It Be meant for the band. However, Jackson insists that viewing the images gave him much more than the idea of ​​a tired group staying together.

The Beatles: Get Back It exposes a bit more of their relationship in the studio, the stress of creating a record in 22 days and dealing with feedback from egos and talent in the process. Although a scene with all the tension of the moment appears: the resignation of guitarist George Harrison.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I went to see those 60 hours of material (…). I thought that I was going to find some depressing or very sad images about the Beatles, but it was not like that. Actually, I was very curious about that stage of the group, “said Jackson in a project interview with Disney.

Algorithms powered by artificial intelligence were used that were responsible for removing natural imperfections by the same passage of time and the physical film.

“The footage we had is from when the group met in the Twickenham studios to write and rehearse 14 new songs (…). So what we did was tell the story of what happened day by day, we let the story unfold as it really happened. I didn’t want to make a retrospective documentary. I didn’t want to interview anyone now who was talking about that moment. There is none of that here ”, acknowledged the director.

For this reason, perhaps the most difficult thing was not dealing with those rough edges, but with the fact that the filming was silent (the audio tapes were apart). There were 460 monophonic tapes and some ended up being stolen and turned into pirate tapes. They had to start looking for them and even – they say – they bought some in flea markets to use in the project.

The work to remaster the audios was detailed and very time consuming. You hear the murmurings, the breathing and you can see the four of Liverpool No grainy textures or colors washed by the passage of time. They spent many hours synchronizing the image and sound for the final version.

Likewise, algorithms powered by artificial intelligence were used to remove natural imperfections due to the same passage of time and the physical film. Scratches, light and dark points that were not part of the record or editing jumps and unbalanced textures due to using different cameras or lenses between shots, could disappear thanks to a work that did not remove that organic halo of the original recording.

But beyond the technical challenge, Jackson excitedly acknowledged that The Beatles: Get Back was well received by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. They did not interfere in the development of production.

I think Paul McCartney and John Lennon were very good friends. The things that happened to them influenced their friendship, but they didn’t change it “

“It is true that George Harrison he left the studio for a few days and there are some ups and downs, but in general this material is really fun (…). I was very careful not to choose one or the other and not to manipulate anything. In addition, people are going to have six hours of documentary to create their own opinion ”, added the director.

For Paul McCartney, who saw the final product together with the Ringo Starr before, “it was a great period. We were a really good band and it was documented in a very intimate way, almost secretly (…). It’s like seeing a family album with old photos (restored so well by Peter) and very emotional moments like the fact that Linda (Eastman McCartney, wife of the musician who died on April 17, 1998) appears taking pictures, obviously she does. even more special to me. I’m playing melodies, just for the fun of it ”.

“He was definitely going through a good musical period there. We were four children from Liverpool who decided that this was going to be our livelihood; that’s all it ever was. We worked hard, we wrote better songs, but when it came to our relationship, it was just four teammates from Liverpool. And it never got to be much more than that ”, recalled the musician.

“I believe that Paul McCartney and John Lennon they were very good friends. The things that happened to them influenced their friendship, but they did not change it, “added Peter Jackson, who now defends the idea that the good vibes surrounded the group at that time and that was what he wanted to redefine in the episodes of the documentary. Until Yoko Ono it appears distant – unlike what many believe. You can see the love for music and the desire to do something against the clock and with the contrast of conflicting opinions.

The Beatles: Get Back is closer to a respectful accompaniment where you do not look for a good or a bad movie, but take the viewer as a witness to an eager search for four friends who were trying to reactivate the energy that once made them create music and that seemed have faded.

“It is not a nostalgic tale: it is raw, honest and human. For more than six hours, they will get to know the Beatles in a way they never would have thought possible, “concluded Peter Jackson.

