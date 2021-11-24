the authentic premium bargain this Black Friday

Until the 29th you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at its historical minimum price.

Nobody doubts that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is one of the Android phones of the year. The high-end of Samsung rises every year with the praises of the sector, being the rival to beat by the rest of Android brands.

Of course, as is logical in mobiles of this category, the price is usually a major obstacle at the time that the common users bet on it, hence we have not been able to miss this tremendous offer from Samsung’s online store. And is that until the 29th you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 with a significant discount: instead of paying the official 849 euros, the mobile will stay in 599 euros, more than 200 euros below its official price. Do you want to know how to “unlock” this special price? Pay attention because you will have to use a secret coupon.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at a minimum price in the official Samsung store

Although there is no trace of this coupon either on the web or in Samsung communications, it works perfectly (we have checked). Basically you have to enter the code BF50 when paying in the “promotional code” field. When you do you will see that the discount applied goes from 210 to 260 euros. Keep in mind that we cannot guarantee that the coupon will continue to work until the 29th, which is when the Black Friday promo ends, so if you’re interested … don’t think about it too much.

Beyond taking the flagship of the year to your lowest price, you have free express shipping and all the peace of mind that buying in the Samsung official store: you can pay in installments, accumulate Samsung Rewards points and, of course, manage the guarantee of your mobile with total confidence and security.

Regarding the Galaxy S21, there is little we can say. It is one of the most advanced mobiles of its generation, which also has a processor with an integrated 5G modem. It stands out especially for its photographic section and on the screen, two aspects that Samsung dominates with ease and in which it offers us a triple camera of 64, 12 and 12 megapixels and a front sensor of 10 megapixels, as well as a panel AMOLED of 6.2 inches and with refreshment of 120Hz.

The mobile also comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, abundant figures that move with total ease Android 11 and Samsung One UI 3.1. To this we add stereo speakers, on-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader, fast wired and wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, IP68 certification and a premium design which makes it the center of all eyes.

