Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Home Celebrity The Angelina Jolie video clip that made Mick Jagger fall in love...

The Angelina Jolie video clip that made Mick Jagger fall in love with (and obsessed with)

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
26



Who’s that Girl?

It was 1997 and Angelina Jolie was a rising stock in Hollywood. At just 22 years old, Jon Voight’s daughter was starting to make a name for herself in the industry and, in fact, was two years away from winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Innocence Interrupted’.

The decade of video clips

At that time, video clips were still cult elements and, thanks to channels such as MTV, they were elevated to categories of masterpieces (those that deserved it)

MTV and its works of art

In fact, some of the most expensive video clips in history were recorded in the 90s.

‘Bridges to Babylon’

That’s where ‘The Rolling Stones’ and ‘Bridges to Babylon’, their 21st studio album, appear.

‘Anybody seen my baby?’

‘Anybody seen my baby?’ It would be the first and most successful single from the album and, of course, it had its spectacular video clip starring… Angelina Jolie!

New York background

Shot on the streets of New York, it shows the actress as a club dancer who Mick Jagger falls in love with

The video that could change everything

The singer spends the entire video clip asking if anyone has seen his girl, while she walks the darkest streets of the Big Apple.

And the fiction came true

A simple but powerful video clip, with a spectacular Angelina Jolie, with shaved hair and a Mick Jagger who the role in the video devoured in reality.

Surrendered to the beauty of Angelina

And it is that the exuberant magnetism of Angelina Jolie fell in love until it made the leader of ‘The Rolling Stones’ lose control.

A legendary and fruitless courtship

Mick Jagger was struck down by the beauty of the young actress and, for months, he was after her to get a date.

32 years of difference

At that time, Mick Jagger was 54 years old, 32 years older than Angelina Jolie who, years later, would show that age is not a problem, marrying Billy Bob Thornton, 20 years older than the actress.

Jonny Lee Miller

The problem is that, at that time, Angelina Jolie was happily married to Jonny Lee Miller, whom she had met filming ‘Hackers’.

Jerry hall

It also does not hurt to remember that Mick Jagger was married to Jerry Hall, something that did not matter too much to the singer.

The insistence of ‘Morritos’ Jagger

Calls, gifts, surprises, unexpected appearances… Even Marcheline Bertrand, mother of Angelina Jolie, acted as Celestina so that her daughter could stay with Mick Jagger.

An unexpected collaboration

Yes, the mother-in-law understood that the singer was a better influence on her daughter than her own husband. Despite which, Angelina Jolie did not hesitate and Mick Jagger always got no for an answer.

Repeated pumpkins

It is curious that one of the most beautiful women in history resisted the charms of one of the greatest seducers in history.

What if…

To this day, one can only wonder, would this relationship have worked? Everyone knows that it was not and that it would have been something temporary and fiery but, to this day, it would continue to be talked about as one of the wildest romances in Hollywood history.

