The 15 best cartoon movies to watch at Christmas

When Christmas comes, most of us ‘reset’ our ‘chip’ and let ourselves be imbued with the spirit of the holidays: wanting to pay more attention to what is happening around us, with the intention of taking all the purposes of New Years that in the past we did not fulfill and even with the desire that family dinners take place in peace and without any type of fights.
In our leisure time, that Christmas spirit takes many forms. For example, asking our Santa Claus or Wise King on duty to give us some of the best books of this year and always. Or thinking with which Christmas looks adorned with jewels we are going to surprise our friends and family. Or by refilling the gift letter and adding a cosmetic that we forgot, that ‘foodie’ detail that we always dream of or a leisure gift that will become our whim.
And, by the time December 22 arrives and we are one year more aware that our lives have not changed because we are not (yet) millionaires, it is time to ask the boss for vacations and take refuge at home with our favorite plan: blanket and movie. But at parties, they play Christmas movies, of course: sometimes we look back to enjoy the best Christmas movies ever; in other cases we approach closer proposals such as Netflix’s annual Christmas movies; Others of us are more of watching Christmas movies but they are not obvious and then there are those that we enjoy, of course, as a family.
Here we want to propose a list of the best animated films to see at Christmas, and we bring great works such as ‘Klaus’, perhaps the best animated film in our history, and minor short films such as several of Mickey. Some sensational recent proposals such as’ Alien Christmas’, from Netflix, and delicious adaptations of classic Christmas stories such as’ A day in the snow ‘or’ A Christmas Carol ‘, as well as European proposals such as’ Santa’s Apprentice and the Snowflake snow ‘, to test the level of production in our continent. All of them will leave you a great taste in your mouth.
‘Anastasia’
The film, originally from Fox, was for a time in limbo until Disney recognized it as theirs, but now it is one of the great treasures of its catalog. Work of geniuses Don Bluth and Gary Goldman (‘Fievel and the new world’) tells the story of Anastasia, the youngest daughter of Tsar Nicholas II who, according to legend, would have managed to escape the execution of her entire family and ends in a orphanage by the name of Anya. At the age of 18 she abandons him and travels to Paris to learn about his true past. The film is delicious, it is well cared for and the soundtrack is magnificent; to make ‘Anastasia’ it took no less than three years.
‘A Christmas Carol with Mickey’
This nice short film from 1983 has already become a classic at the Disney factory. It is a beautiful adaptation of ‘A Christmas Carol’, Charles Dickens’ children’s classic. In it, we meet the humble Bob Cratchit, who wants to finish his work day on Christmas Eve to go to dinner with his family. His boss, Ebenezer Scrooge, the greediest man in town, doesn’t understand what is special about that day because he only thinks about making money. When Scrooge arrives home, a surprise awaits him that will change his mind.
‘Santa’s Apprentice and the Snowflake’
An entertaining French film from 2013 that tells the story of little Nicolas, a 7-year-old boy who this Christmas has been given a very important responsibility: to be the new Santa Claus this season. But two days after his first Christmas, Nicolas must face a terrible crisis.
‘Ice Age: frozen Christmas’
The Ice Age saga had quite a few ‘spin-off’ and one of them was ‘Ice Age: frozen Christmas’, 2011. It premiered directly on the FOX channel with a record number of viewers; a whopping 7.1 million people and received an Annie nomination for Best Special Production Animated Film. In this 23-minute short film, Sid ends up on Santa’s ‘blacklist’ when he smashes Manny’s Christmas rock. Unable to accept the fatal fate, he leaves for the North Pole, unaware that things are going to get much uglier.
‘Klaus’
Sergio Pablos was making his debut in directing after having worked at Disney (‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’, ‘Hercules’ …) and being one of the creators of’ Gru, my favorite villain ‘and screenwriter also of the successful’ Smallfoot ‘(2018). The protagonist is Jesper, the worst student at the Royal Post Office, who is assigned to Smeerensburg, an island in the Arctic Circle. There he will meet a teacher, Alva, and Klaus, a lonely carpenter who lives in a cabin full of the toys he makes, and they will form a trio that will change the lives of the villagers. The best film in the history of Spanish animation is Christmas; do not miss it.
‘Angela’s Christmas’
Frank McCourt, the author of the bestseller ‘Angela’s Ashes’ wrote a Christmas story inspired by the same character, Angela – who in the novel is her mother. With a strong Catholic bias, Angela here is a girl who goes to the mass of the Rooster with her family on Christmas Eve and who, when she sees the Baby Jesus in diapers, thinks that he is going to be very cold and takes him home to tuck him in . A very nice (and somewhat dark) story about the values of Christmas.
‘The mega Naviguay of Captain Underpants’
The character of Captain Underpants is one of the favorites of children between 7 and 12 years old; Created by Dav Pilkey, he is a superhero dressed only in underwear who is actually Mr. Carrasquilla, the principal of the Jerónimo Chumillas school, which Jorge and Berto attend. In their antics, they make Carrasquilla the protagonist of a comic. This 45-minute short film shows a journey through time that the two friends make and that will change the meaning of Christmas.
‘Mickey: the best Christmas’
This 71-minute film, which was released in 2004 directly on DVD, is the continuation of another Christmas film that you can also find on Disney +, ‘Mickey discovers Christmas’ (1999). In this feature film, Mickey and his entire gang discover all the values of Christmas … except Donald, who with his usual bad humor, does not quite understand what is good about it. Mickey and Pluto, meanwhile, will reinforce their own friendship.
‘Alien Christmas’
In 2020, Netflix opted for ‘Alien Christmas’ that starts when a race of kleptomaniac aliens that has fallen from grace set out to steal Earth’s gravity in order to easily take away everything on the planet. So, the only thing that can save the world is the generosity of the Christmas spirit … and a little alien named X. It is actually a 42-minute medium-length film that surprises from the first moment, for its magnificent and colorful animation, the funny ‘points’ of the script and the odd cuddly character.
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’
Although the director of the film himself, Henry Selick, says that ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ is a Halloween movie, there is no reason not to see it at Christmas. After all, even Pumpkin Jack Skellington knew he could find joy in Christmastown even at the cost of kidnapping Santa Claus. One more reason to see the movie? Danny Elfman’s brilliant soundtrack.
‘Polar Express’
Thus, a priori, it seems like a movie of those ribbons that you would calmly let your children see it while you dedicate yourself to something else. But do not do that, because you would miss a good film, although it cannot be said that the quality of the animation is its forte. Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari gave voice to this Christmas fantasy in which they bet that all those who have recovered their magic, through a fun story, will once again believe in Santa Claus. The film was made with the Motion Capture technique, which today may be somewhat harsh to us but which at the time was very novel because it could reliably animal the actors who put body and voice to the characters.
‘Saving Santa: rescuing Santa Claus’
Bernard is a very nice elf although a little clumsy. His dream is to join the team of great inventors working for Santa Claus, who make the magic of Christmas come true. But one day one of the inventions causes an eccentric billionaire villain to discover the hidden place where Santa Claus hides all his secrets.
‘Shrekete Merry Christmas’
After the success of the ‘Shrek’ franchise, with three films, this Christmas project was made that went directly to television; a short film in which the monster wants to be calm when the holidays arrive. Why? Because what he likes is to be calm in his pond, enjoying his extended family … but now he plays some festive spirit. So you have to change your mind and get in the Christmas mood to cheer up Fiona and all the children. If you can, watch it in its original version with the usual actors: Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Antonio Banderas as puss in boots.
‘The Snowy Day’
This beautiful short film is one of the most beautiful that can be seen with a Christmas theme, based on the homonymous story by Ezra Jack Eats. In ‘A snow day’, its title in Spanish, on Christmas Eve we will accompany Peter, who takes a walk through the snow and around the neighborhood to his grandmother’s house to pick up Christmas Eve dinner. In English, the special is narrated by Lawrence Fishburne and features the voices of Angela Bassett and Regina King. Delicious.
‘A Christmas Megapooh’
It is one of the most recent releases of Disney +, it has just arrived on the platform. In the magical Christmas season, Winnie The Pooh and his friends enjoy the date, but Rabbit will only discover the true spirit of the season when his friends make the wrong resolutions for the new year.
