The 15 best cartoon movies to watch at Christmas

When Christmas comes, most of us ‘reset’ our ‘chip’ and let ourselves be imbued with the spirit of the holidays: wanting to pay more attention to what is happening around us, with the intention of taking all the purposes of New Years that in the past we did not fulfill and even with the desire that family dinners take place in peace and without any type of fights.

In our leisure time, that Christmas spirit takes many forms. For example, asking our Santa Claus or Wise King on duty to give us some of the best books of this year and always. Or thinking with which Christmas looks adorned with jewels we are going to surprise our friends and family. Or by refilling the gift letter and adding a cosmetic that we forgot, that ‘foodie’ detail that we always dream of or a leisure gift that will become our whim.

And, by the time December 22 arrives and we are one year more aware that our lives have not changed because we are not (yet) millionaires, it is time to ask the boss for vacations and take refuge at home with our favorite plan: blanket and movie. But at parties, they play Christmas movies, of course: sometimes we look back to enjoy the best Christmas movies ever; in other cases we approach closer proposals such as Netflix’s annual Christmas movies; Others of us are more of watching Christmas movies but they are not obvious and then there are those that we enjoy, of course, as a family.

Here we want to propose a list of the best animated films to see at Christmas, and we bring great works such as ‘Klaus’, perhaps the best animated film in our history, and minor short films such as several of Mickey. Some sensational recent proposals such as’ Alien Christmas’, from Netflix, and delicious adaptations of classic Christmas stories such as’ A day in the snow ‘or’ A Christmas Carol ‘, as well as European proposals such as’ Santa’s Apprentice and the Snowflake snow ‘, to test the level of production in our continent. All of them will leave you a great taste in your mouth.