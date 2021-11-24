The 10 best Christmas movies on Netflix – EzAnime.net

Christmas comes once a year, as the old saying goes. Actually, people think of the Christmas season throughout the year. That includes people who love Christmas movies, even if it’s 105 degrees and sunny outside. In recent years, cable networks and major streaming services, including Netflix, have been flooding us with new and classic Christmas movies to watch.

It can be a daunting task to find the ones to see. To save you the hassle, we did a little research and made a list of the 10 best Christmas movies that you can currently stream on Netflix.

The best Christmas movies on Netflix:

Editor’s note: We will update this list as new Christmas movies are added and older ones leave Netflix.

The Christmas Chronicles

One of Netflix’s biggest original movies of 2018 was this Christmas movie, starring Kurt Russell as Santa Claus himself. However, due to the antics of a couple of children, Santa finds himself stranded in Chicago on Christmas Eve, and there is a race against time to get him back with his sleigh and reindeer. If you don’t complete your annual gift giving before the end of Christmas Eve, the world will lose that great Christmas spirit.

Russell’s portrayal of Santa as a modern-day grandfather is perfect for him, and the movie itself is fun to watch with his family and friends. You can also watch the sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, on Netflix right now.

Klaus

This 2019 Netflix original film was nominated for Best Animated Feature of that year at the Academy Awards. This movie is basically a Santa Klaus origin story. A postman living in the northernmost parts of the world connects with Klaus, a humble toy maker. Together, they start sending toys to local children and soon Klaus begins to become the Santa Claus we all know and love.

A very Murray Christmas

Ok, we’re stretching things a bit by putting this on our best Netflix Christmas movies list (it’s only 56 minutes long), but Bill is driving Murray crazy at his own Christmas event. The special has Murray close to launching his Christmas TV event live in New York, but a snowstorm may cause his guests to miss out. Murray tries to go ahead with the stage, with mixed results. He has joined the song with guests like Miley Cyrus, Chris Rock, George Clooney, and many others.

If you’re looking for a somewhat odd Christmas event, this one on Netflix might suit.

Love hard

This new Netflix original Christmas movie stars Nina Dobrev, who falls remotely in love with a guy she only knows from her dating app. When she decides to go see him as a surprise for Christmas, she is surprised when the man of her dreams is not who she thought he was. However, the boy she fell in love with, physically at least, exists. Can you get him to notice her, or is she the person you really want right under your dating app?

Santa claus is back

Here’s another new Christmas movie, this time from the UK. Four sisters meet in their ancestral home and start fighting as usual. Things get even more interesting when their long-lost father decides to join them. The film stars Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese, and Kelsey Grammer.

A Boy Called Christmas (November 24)

This upcoming 2021 Netflix Christmas movie centers on a boy who leaves his hometown to search for his father, who was searching for the legendary forest elves. The boy is helped by a reindeer named Blitzen and a pet mouse, Nikolas. Can the boy find both his father and the hope of his village?

white Christmas

You can’t beat this 1954 Christmas classic. Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye play two former WWII soldiers trying to help their former general save his inn during the holiday season. It’s not a great plot, but you’re watching this movie for the musical numbers, especially the title track.

The holidays

Here’s another Christmas movie that has become something of a sleeper hit. Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz swap homes over the Atlantic Ocean for the holidays. However, they both find new romantic interests in Jude Law and Jack Black. This is a perfect movie with wine and popcorn alone or with friends.

The princess switch

This 2018 Netflix original Christmas movie stars Vanessa Hudgens as Stacy, a baker from Chicago (Chicago again) who travels to the European country of Belgravia to enter a Christmas baking competition. However, he meets his double, Duchess Margaret Delacourt (also played by Hudgens), who wants to know what it’s like to live like a normal person before marrying the Prince of Belgravia. Yes, it is the story of the Prince and the beggar that is re-told, as the two women switch identities to find out how the other half lives. It’s the kind of Christmas movie that always has a happy ending, and that’s just what some people want.

A christmas prince

Our latest entry on our best Netflix Christmas movies list is yet another original movie. Released on the service in 2017, A Christmas Prince stars iZombie’s Rose McIver. She plays an American journalist who is assigned to cover a press conference for the Prince of Aldovia. She is then mistaken for the new guardian of a young country princess, and McIver takes this opportunity to get even closer to the Royal Family and get a big scoop. However, she soon begins to have romantic feelings for the Prince.

New Netflix Christmas Movies for 2021

2021 brings a lot of original Netflix Christmas movies. Here’s a look at what else you can stream this holiday season.

A castle for Christmas – Brooke Shields plays a woman who travels to Scotland for Christmas. It is installed in a castle and also attracts the attention of its owner and duke, played by Cary Elwes (November 26).

Only to the end – A man convinces a friend to travel with him to his family during the holidays and pretend to be his boyfriend. Complications begin to occur shortly after. (December 3).

Christmas in California: city lights – This 2020 sequel to A California Christmas shows the happy couple at the end of that movie falling apart when they have to return to town (December 16).

Here are our picks for the best Netflix Christmas movies that are currently available on the service or will be in the coming weeks. We’ll add more options to the list once they hit Netflix.

