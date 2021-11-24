Tennessee Titans cut Adrian Peterson after just three games

The future Hall of Famer had originally signed with the Titans to their practice squad on November 2, after Derrick Henry was placed on injured reserve that same day.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans announced that they have released the veteran runner Adrian peterson this Tuesday.

Peterson signed with the Titans to his practice squad on November 2, after Derrick Henry was placed on injured reserve that same day.

The stay of Adrian Peterson was in just three games, with 27 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. Getty Images

The Titans they signed to Peterson to the 53-man roster on November 5.

Peterson, 36, made his debut for the Titans in Week 9 against Los Angeles Rams. His 1-yard touchdown tied him with Walter Payton in 11th place on the league’s all-time scoring list.

Peterson divided carries with D’Onta Foreman, Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard in his time for Titans. Peterson he carried the ball 27 times for 82 yards and a touchdown in three games this season.

In corresponding movements, Hilliard, the defensive back Buster skrine, and the outside linebacker John simon, were signed to the active squad of the club.

Tennessee also placed the defensive back Chris Jackson and wide receiver Marcus johnson on injured reserve, and added wide receivers Golden tate and Austin mack, to the corridor Rodney smith, and the defensive lineman Kevin Strong, to the practice squad.