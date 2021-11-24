Tampico, Tepatitlán and Mérida are already in the Liga de Expansión MX League

La Jaiba is imposed on Mineros, the Alteños fire Pumas Tabasco and the Venados surpass Cimarrones

MEXICO – In the second game of the play-off, Tepatitlan, current champion of the MX Expansion League, still alive. The Alteño box beat by the slightest difference Pumas Morelos, a set that did not assert its status as a local.

The location of the match was given at minute 34 when Juan Angulo He took advantage of the series of rebounds that occurred in the rival area, to finish off in front of the goal of the Pumas subsidiary team.

Tepatitlán Pumas Tepatitlan

Although the juveniles of the UNAM They tried to equalize the score, they failed and were eliminated from the tournament. With this result, the subsidiary teams of Liga MX will be left without a presence in the Liguilla del Apertura 2021.

Tampico is imposed on the hour

Tampico Miners Imago 7

TM Soccer Club It is the first team that got its pass to the final four of the Expansion League Mx, after beating 2-1 to Zacatecas miners.

La Jaiba took the lead at minute 35, after an own goal by Omar mireles. The Mineros player tried to prevent the ball from entering his own goal, as a result of a corner kick. However, the defender of the Zacatecan team deflected the ball towards the goal of the Miners.

The visiting team tied the game at minute 58. After a series of rebounds and poor communication between La Jaiba goalkeeper Marco Millan and the Tampico defense, Luis Fernando Hernández scored the first goal for the Zacatecans.

Already in the complementary time, The Jaiba he achieved the second goal of the match, to get his pass to the next phase. Gustavo Perez he finished in the small area at minute 93.

Deer prevail in Sonora

The Deer of Merida they reached a ticket to the quarterfinals of the Expansion League MX, after overcoming 1-2 to Cimarrones of Sonora, on the field of the Estadio Héroe de Nacozari.

The Yucatecan squad, ninth in the table after 16 days of the regular phase, took the lead at minute 45, when Angel López scored the first goal of the night. At the start of the second half, the visit marked the second, thanks to Alfonso Luna’s score.

Although Maroons He tried to tie the match, it was not until the 88th minute that José Saavedra scored the only goal for his team.

With this result, Deer joins Tampico Madero and Tepatitlán, as the first classified via play-offs to the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021 in the Expansion League. On Wednesday Leones and Correcaminos will play the last pass of the repechage.