Super Mario movie producer defends Chris Pratt

However, another Chris, in this case Chris Meledandri, the film’s producer, defended the decision in a chat with the Too Fab portal, and described his performance as “phenomenal.”

“All I can tell you is that the voice he’s doing for Mario is phenomenal,” Meledandri said. “I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Miyamoto Announces Mario Movie w / Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, and More!

Meledandri spoke of the character’s iconic accent, which is one of the big concerns for fans, because it could end up sounding almost parodic.

“We covered it in the movie, so you will see that we definitely winked at that,” he explained, although he clarified that he will not retain the accent throughout the story.

“That is not the tenor of the performance throughout the film.”

Finally the producer spoke about the decision not to cast an actor of Italian descent for the role, and in that case he pointed to Charlie Day, who has Italian heritage, and plays Luigi.

The historic voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, will participate in the film, which opens in late 2022, making small cameos.

The cast is completed by Jack Black as Bowser, Anya-Taylor Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong.

Reports surfaced recently that Nintendo is working on the first spin-off starring Donkey Kong.