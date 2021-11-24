Stunning trailer for Ridley Scott’s new movie with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

‘Final Duel’ (The Last Duel), the latest film from the acclaimed director Ridley scott, known for films like ‘Alien’ (1979) or ‘Blade Runner’ (1982), premieres a awesome trailer finale with a cast of luxury actors led by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

This new film by filmmaker Ridley Scott is based on a true story set in 14th century France. The story tells of the bitter rivalry between two friends, Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, after Le Gris’s attack on Carrouges’ wife. Jean de Carrouges decides to defend his wife’s honor and challenges his old friend to trial by combat.

Popular actor Matt Damon (‘The indomitable Will Hunting’ or ‘The Bourne case’) gets into Carrouges’ shoes, while Jodie Comer is his wife. Artist Adam Driver plays Le Gris, and Ben Affleck immerses himself in Pierre d’Alençon.

‘Final Duel’: Impressive trailer for Ridley Scott’s new movie with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck ‘Final duel’

The cast of the film ‘Final Duel’ is completed with illustrious names such as Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Sam Hazeldine and Michael McElhatton.

The new film Ridley Scott will premiere at cinemas next October 15, 2021.

It may interest you