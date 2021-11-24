State authorities must respond to Oaxaca Health workers who retained Insabi employees, the federal government assures

The government of Mexico, through the Institute of Health for Wellbeing (Insabi), argued that the authorities of Oaxaca must respond to the demands of the health workers that yesterday they blocked the property of this government agency because they were dismissed from their jobs.

On a clarifying note, the Insabi noted that despite being a state matter, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ordered that the employment situation of these workers identified as members of the Unique Movement of Casual Workers of the Health Services of Oaxaca be reviewed (Mutesso).

Read more: After almost 7 hours, doctors from Oaxaca let employees of Insabi offices leave, but they have a sit-in and dialogue with Ferrer

“At a table where the heads of the federal health sector were summoned, it was determined that these workers were not part of the IMSS, of the Issste nor of Insabi, rather, they were personnel hired by the state government and, therefore, it is the entity that must attend to their reinstatement ”, indicates the Insabi.

The federal Health authorities, reiterates the clarifying note, will only be in charge of following up on complaints from workers in the Mutesso.

Yesterday, a group of health workers from Oaxaca closed the facilities of the Insabi, located in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office, for more than seven hours. Institution officials informed Latinus that the dissatisfied doctors arrived around 1:00 p.m. to set up a sit-in and that from 2:00 p.m. they prevented anyone from leaving the premises.

The reason for the closure was the restitution of their jobs, since they consider that the government fired them a week ago and, despite having cited them in the Mexico City, no response was given.

Visit: ASF rejects that its new regulations create discretion in the presentation of complaints

The Insabi argued that the workers of the Mutesso demanded to be attended by representatives of the health sector (including IMSS and ISSSTE); however, the own Insabi He denied having been notified of this meeting.

“When they appeared at the facilities, they were invited to hold a dialogue table and form a delegation to carry it out; the only condition on the part of the Insabi to the Mutesso was that the accesses were released to allow the free passage of people. They did not accept it, “said the Insabi.