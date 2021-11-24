Social media launches against Amber Heard after filming Aquaman 2

Once again we meet Amber Heard as the target of social media hatred. While the life of Amber she has not been entirely calm due to her scandals with her ex-husband Johnny depp, now with the news of the start of filming of Aquaman 2, the networks burned again with attacks against the actress.

It is well known that several netizens and fans of Johnny depp they are quite upset because of the sense of injustice around the case. Amber Heard and the actor were in a relationship marked by abuse from both parties. However, only Johnny he was fired from his job for Warner.

More reproaches against Amber Heard and Warner.

The news that Warner decided to keep Amber Heard In the role of Mere he had already made fans threaten to boycott the film. But a recent post in the Instagram from the director, James wan, which marks the first day of filming for the new adventure of Aquaman, has made the fans throw themselves against him again Warner and Heard.

‘Johnny depp was removed from his projects while Amber Heard she is still the protagonist in Aquaman 2. Warner Bros. Don’t be so biased, at least respect an actor for his acting skills‘

‘This week, #MeToo received two great blows: Bill cosby he was released from prison, and Amber Heard started his work in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. One makes it harder for women to feel they are taken seriously, the other makes it harder for men to take them seriously‘.

‘They need to do a whole reboot of the DCU with a 10 to 20 year plan. There is not Batman, There is not Superman, Flash abuses women, the last Wonder Woman I stink, Amber Heard about to return in Aquaman for hitting Johnny depp‘.

‘Warner Bros. Pictures must take out Amber Heard from Aquaman! Until they do we will boycott any production that WB has made or will do!! ‘

This appears to be just one more episode of the Amber and Johnny scandal. Although it seems that these complaints will fall on deaf ears, there is still a pending trial in the case, which will take place in 2022. Perhaps with that trial things can be clarified more and we will see what Warner will decide at that time. Aquaman 2 will arrive in December next year, do you think Warner’s position will change by then?

