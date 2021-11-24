“Soccer is about today, not tomorrow”

MANCHESTER – Mauricio Pochettino said he is happy as Paris Saint-Germain coach, but that football is about “today, not tomorrow”, in response to speculation linking him to a Manchester United signing as successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sources have told ESPN that the former Tottenham Hotspur manager is the preferred candidate to replace Solskjaer at United, that they have learned of the Argentine’s willingness to consider the position.

Mauricio Pochettino Marcio Machado / Getty Images

Pochettino was the leading candidate to succeed José Mourinho at Old Trafford in December 2018 before Solskjaer was appointed permanently after impressing during an initial stint as interim manager.

But speaking in Manchester ahead of PSG’s Champions League Group A clash with Manchester City at the Etihad, Pochettino said it would be a “mistake to talk” about United’s job while under contract with PSG.

“I am very focused on soccer,” Pochettino said. “I am not a child, I am not a child, I spent my whole life playing soccer and now 12 years as a coach, we are in a business and the rumors are there.

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. Subscribe here

“I fully understand what is happening, sometimes it is positive or sometimes negative, but this kind of thing cannot distract me. What another club is doing is none of my business and I am not going to make the mistake of speaking. Things get misunderstood and get out of context.

“Rumors, we live with it. We are focused and trying to give 100 percent for the club and the players to help in their performances.

“I am happy at PSG and very focused on trying to get the best possible result against City.

“But soccer is today. It is not tomorrow. The club needs to plan, we have to plan, thinking about what is going to happen tomorrow. It’s about the result.

2 Related

“When we left Tottenham two years ago, a month before we were linked with another club, but it is the results and today that matter.

“Results are really important in football today and in the future.

“You need to build the way you want to play, with entertainment, but in the end, it’s about winning.”

Pochettino’s relationship with former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson (the two men met for lunch while United searched for a replacement for Louis van Gaal in May 2016) is seen as giving United a potential advantage in any attempt to sign the 49-year-old former player.

But Pochettino stopped short of talking about his admiration for Ferguson in an attempt to avoid fueling speculation about United’s job.

“I don’t think we can talk about it (Ferguson) out of respect for my club and another club,” Pochettino said. “What that club is doing is not my problem, I must be focused on PSG.

“In the past, when I was at Espanyol, my dream was to meet Ferguson. But the things I say now can be misinterpreted and taken out of context.

“I was a PSG player, I love the club and I love the fans. It is an exciting time to be at the club, fighting for Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

“We have to focus on that and that is my responsibility.

“My contract is until 2023. I am not saying anything different. I’m very happy at PSG, that’s a fact. “