“She is a good public servant”

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, he assured that Ana Gabriela Guevara, head of the National Sports Commission (Conade), is a good public servant.

The Mexican president, during the delivery of the National Sports Award 2021, gave a accolade Guevara Espinoza, who has been accused of alleged irregularities during his time at the helm of Conade.

I want to talk about someone very special about Ana Guevara, who not only stood out as a good athlete, but is now acting as a good public servant, “he said.

The head of the Executive federal noted that Ana Guevara he passed the “test” by declining his aspirations to run for the Government of Sonora this year, which in the end was for Alfonso Durazo.

“She just passed a test, she might not even notice, but I was watching, now I was. loyal. She had the possibility of being a candidate for the governorship of Sonora and then she was able to participate and she has the merit to have won, ”she said.

López Obrador delivers the 2021 National Sports Award

Lopez Obrador He highlighted the benefits of sport in the prestige of countries and to attract health, by awarding the National Sports Award in its 2021 edition.

Sport has a range of virtues, it helps in the training of young people and it is preventive medicine, it helps to face diseases. With the pandemic, those who did best were those who practiced physical exercises. That protected a lot of people, ”he commented.

At National Palace, the president praised the discipline, work and perseverance of Mexican athletes and said that their successes increase the recognition of Mexico abroad.

“Professional sport contributes to raising the prestige of nations, that is why what you are demonstrating with your effort is important. It is the way to follow for the new generations ”, he said, referring to the winners.

They deliver the award ???????????? The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (@lopezobrador_ ) and the director of CONADE, Ana Gabriela Guevara (@AnaGGuevara), head the PND 2021 ceremony, at the National Palace. ???????? Will there be eight distinguished ones ???? pic.twitter.com/RKV100oEQw – CONADE (@CONADE) November 24, 2021

Among the winners of the distinction were, in non-professional sport, the weightlifter Aremi Fuentes, bronze medalist in 76 kilos at the Tokyo Olympics, and in the professional the pitcher Julius Caesar Urias, champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2020 Major League Baseball World Series.

Maria Espinoza, triple Olympic taekwondo medalist, and Carlos Girón, Olympic runner-up in jumping in Moscow 1980, already dead, were awarded for their careers, and Monica Olivia Rodriguez, champion of the Paralympic Games, as an athlete with different abilities.

The trainers Jannet Joy, Paralympic taekwondo, and Jose Manuel Zayas, from the Olympic weightlifting team, and the soccer referee Mayte Chavez were the other winners.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and EFE