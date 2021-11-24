Selena Gomez and other celebrities who gave their first kiss on screen | Famous

Many Hollywood stars, especially those who started their careers at a young age, had their first kiss while filming a scene for a movie or television show.

While that moment should be very intimate, those celebrities had no choice but to share it not only with the production team, but with everyone.

Below you will discover what were the experiences of those celebrities in that special moment.

It was in the series ‘The Suite Life of Zack & Cody’ when the singer Selena Gomez had his first kiss with Dylan sprouse, who was Zack in the series.

“I actually leaned in to kiss him, closed my eyes a little earlier and ended up biting about half of his lip,” the actress also explained to Twist magazine in 2015.

“It ended up being the most awkward kiss in the world, but I was 12, so it was good and it was good.”

For his part, Sprouse commented on this for Young Hollywood magazine:

“I was a chubby boy and I didn’t have much success with women for a long time, but I think my first kiss was on set and I think it could have been with Selena Gomez.”

Like Selena Gomez, Victoria Justice she also had her first kiss on the Disney series ‘The Suite Life of Zack & Cody’.

In 2011, the singer revealed to Popstar that her first kiss happened when she was a guest actress on that teen series.

His character kissed Cody, played by Cole sprouse, in front of a live audience, but for her it was not a romantic experience, it was just another part of her job.

“That was great and we’re still friends. In general, when you have a kiss on the screen, you can’t see it as romantic. Because at the end of the day, it’s a job, so you have to take that into account.”

Famous for being Mary Jane in ‘Spider-Man 2’, Kirsten dunst revealed that her first kiss was with Brad Pitt, but for her it was not a very pleasant experience.

During the Conan O’Brien program, Dunst explained that his kiss had been during the recording of ‘Interview with the vampire’, in 1994.

At the time, she was 11 years old and played an immortal vampire, while Brad Pitt was already 30 years old.

“I thought it was disgusting. I was 11 years old; it would have been weird if I had said, ‘This is amazing, I’m kissing Brad Pitt. So I think people would think I was a little out of line,” the actress commented.

Eleven, the character of the girl, gave a kiss to his friend Mike Wheeler, with whom he would eventually have a courtship.

Brown shared in an interview for People magazine what that moment meant to her.

“It was a weird experience. Having 250 people looking at you kissing someone is like, ‘Wow!'”

Wolfhard assured that this was not his first kiss, but the actress believes that it was and that her partner was just trying to look great.

In an interview for People, Mila Kunis revealed that her first kiss was with Ashton Kutcher, her co-star on ‘That 70’s Show’ and who would eventually become her husband.

Although things would end well for both of them, at that moment they were almost strangers.

“I was like, ‘Oh, he’s so cute, he’s the Calvin-Klein model. Do I have to kiss him?’ I was so nervous and uncomfortable, “the actress explained.

Kutcher said in the same interview that he did not know it was his first kiss and that he is glad he did not know, since that would have made him more nervous.

“It seemed like I’d done it a thousand times. I was the one with the butterflies in my stomach. I mean, here’s this girl and I have to kiss her. It was stressful.”

While playing a younger version of the character of Reese witherspoon in the 2002 movie ‘Sweet Home Alabama’, Dakota Fanning shared his first kiss with Thomas curtis.

“Before I was very, very nervous because I had never kissed a boy before and it had to be on the lips,” the young actress shared on ‘The Tonight Show’.

The actor Josh Hutcherson He already has experience with romantic roles, but his first kiss was when he played Gabe in ‘Little Manhattan’.

The actor revealed to Seventeen in 2013 that his mother arranged for his father to be present at the time and give him some moral support.

“It was a horrible first kiss because I had like a team of like 50 people standing and looking at me. It was the least real and most intimate moment that I could possibly have my first kiss.”