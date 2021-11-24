Scientists say the Arctic Ocean started to warm decades earlier than expected

An international team of researchers has reconstructed the evolution of heating of the Arctic Ocean and has found that the waters of this fragile ecosystem have been warming since early last century, several decades earlier than the records suggested.

The study, published this Wednesday in Science Advances, concludes that the Arctic has been warming due to the entry of warmer water from the Atlantic Ocean, a phenomenon known as Atlantification.

The authors found that the Arctic Ocean began to warm rapidly at the beginning of the last century as warmer and saltier waters flowed from the Atlantic and this change probably started before the warming documented in recent decades.

To do the study, the researchers studied a region called Strait of Fram, between Greenland and Svalbard, which is the gateway to the Arctic Ocean, and using geochemical and ecological data from oceanic sediments, they reconstructed the variations in water properties of the last 800 years, such as changes in temperature or salinity.

In the first 800 years, the records were constant but, suddenly, at the beginning of the 20th century, “there is such a sudden change that it attracts attention,” he explains. Tesi Tommaso, co-author of the Institute of Polar Sciences of the National Research Council of Bologna, Italy.

Since 1900, ocean temperatures have risen by about 2 degrees Celsius, while sea ice has receded and salinity has risen.

The study offers the first historical perspective of the atlanticization of the Arctic Ocean and reveals a connection with the North Atlantic much stronger than previously thought.

The authors warn that this connection may influence Arctic climate variability and have major repercussions on retreating sea ice and rising sea levels on a global scale as polar ice caps continue to melt.

All the world’s oceans are warming due to climate change, but the Arctic Ocean, the smallest and shallowest of the world’s oceans, is the one that is warming the fastest of all: “More than double the world average”, points out Francesco Muschitiello, co-author of the study and member of the Department Cambridge Geography.

As the Arctic Ocean warms, polar ice melts, global sea levels rise, and permafrost melts, which stores huge amounts of methane, a greenhouse gas far more damaging than carbon dioxide.

The authors of the study warn that in the future “we could expect a greater Atlanticization of the Arctic in the future due to climate change” and argue that their results also expose “a possible failure in climate models, since they do not reproduce this early Atlanticization to early last century ”.

“Climate simulations generally do not reproduce this type of warming in the Arctic Ocean, which means that there is an incomplete understanding of the mechanisms driving Atlantification,” Tommaso concludes.

With information from EFE