Sánchez spends 60,500 euros in the production of 16 podcasts about Spain 2050

Iván Redondo is no longer in Moncloa, but one of his legacies remains: the National Prospective and Strategy Office. The organism that gave birth to Spain 2050 Strategy, that document that sought to establish the strategic lines of our country for the future and where the words’gender‘ and ‘resilience‘appear 98 and 106 times, respectively, while the word ‘healing’ makes it 63. Well, now Presidency will spend 60,500 euros to produce 16 podcasts that serve to promote your main ideas.

This is how he has been able to verify Vozpópuli Through the contracts to which you have agreed, which include the Ministry of the Presidency and the company Story Lab, an advertising agency belonging to the multinational Animal Media. During the next four months will produce these 16 podcasts where we can see how the messages of Spain 2050 are delved into.

Spreading the 60,500 euros that will be dedicated to this activity in each of the podcasts results in a price of 3,781 euros each 20 minute podcast. The Presidency argues in the justifying report of the project that “one of the main objectives of Spain 2050 is the launch of a national dialogue on the structural challenges that the country faces and how to address them. For this reason, the communicative component and informative has a special relevance in this project “.

Most of the expenses are allocated to “staff costs”, as reflected in the supporting report. This concept is intended 37,500 euros (including social security costs). 7,500 euros have been established for direct costs and 5,000 for indirect costs. The rest goes to pay VAT.

Story Lab will have four months from the signing of the contract for the concept design, scriptwriting and execution of the podcast series.

The company that brought a reality show to MTV

Story Lab landed in Spain in 2017, hand in hand with the international communication group Dentsu Aegis Network. This company, specialized in television formats, exists globally within this division since 2015, and was in charge of the production of ‘Game of Clones‘, an MTV reality show.

This reality consisted of the organization of appointments between stars of the television channel MTV have appointments and “seven clones of the celebrities with whom they are enamored”. Among these clones were people identical to Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Momoa.

The surviving organ of Iván Redondo

The arrival of Felix Bolaños to the Ministry of the Presidency and Oscar Lopez to the head of Cabinet it supposed the dismantling of 17 organs of the Redondo era. However, one of the institutions that survived is the National Prospective and Strategy Office, headed by Óscar López.

Apocalypse 2050

The 678 pages that made up what was expected of Spain 2050 also contained unflattering predictions about what could be expected in the future of our country that may well serve for a radio broadcast worthy of Orson Welles in ‘The War of the Worlds’. “Spain in 2050 will be warmer and drier. There will be more droughts, plus fires, plus heat waves, more torrential rains and greater disease transmission for food, water or animals; all of them issues that could reduce the well-being of our citizens “, it is pointed out on page 372.

Later it is estimated that the increase of the same and the heat waves will have as a consequence the death of about 20,000 people a year in Spain in 2050, “without this implying the disappearance of mortality attributable to cold“.

Bad weather conditions will mean “the spread of diseases transmitted through food or animals such as mosquitoes.” The latter, in turn, will make it easier for viruses such as dengue, the zika or the Nile virus that they will become “more and more common in our territory”.

Mental Health does not seem to improve either, since “the neurodegenerative diseases and those transmitted by water and food, and will significantly increase the number of people susceptible to allergies to pollen. Extreme events and climate change will also negatively affect the mental health of the population. “