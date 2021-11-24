Samsung’s best Black Friday deals on TVs, Chromebooks, phones and more

Samsung’s top Black Friday deals include The Frame TV, the Z Fold 3 smartphone, or the Galaxy Buds Live headphones, and more (Photo: Samsung).

As we head into Black Friday week, the deals keep coming. Even top-of-the-line brands like Samsung are offering deep discounts at sites like Amazon or Walmart. So if you’re looking for the best electronics on the market, you’ve come to the right place.

Below, I’ve rounded up some of the best deals currently available on the most popular Samsung products: televisions, folding phones, stereos, Chromebooks, and more.

As with all Black Friday deals, they are available for a limited time only and while supplies last.

The best deals on Samsung TVs for Black Friday

When do we say that a television is not a television? When we talk about The Frame by Samsung: a television that, when it is not broadcasting episodes of Ted lasso, exhibits classic works of art (Photo: Samsung).

Samsung makes some of the best-rated televisions on the market, although it can be difficult to clarify among so many options currently available: Crystal, Neo QLED, The Frame, etc.

Fortunately, there are deals on their entire product line. For example, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off five Samsung Crystal UHD TVs, ranging in size from 43 ”to 85”. These models have a combined 4.6 star rating from 3,000 buyers.

You can also save up to $ 1,000 on Samsung The Frame TVs, unique devices that look like framed works of art; and it is that they actually display famous works of art when they are not being used as conventional televisions. They’re ideal for anyone with room to spare or who doesn’t want a regular TV to spoil the decor.

More Samsung TV deals:

The best deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones for Black Friday

If there’s a better phone on the planet right now than the Galaxy Fold 3, I haven’t seen it. Half phone, half tablet! Actually, it’s both (Photo: Samsung).

Although Black Friday is not normally associated with phone discounts, there are a couple of offers that you should look out for. Let’s start with Amazon, where you can find Samsung Galaxy Z phones (unlocked) on sale for the lowest prices in their history:

We are talking about some notable discounts, but they can improve even more: if you have the Visa Prime Rewards card from Amazon, you will get a 10% discount instead of the usual 5%. That will save you $ 85 or $ 150 more, making this offer the largest on record in the history of the Galaxy Z.

Don’t have an Amazon Visa? Well, now is the time to get it: Prime subscribers who sign up for Visa Prime Rewards will get a $ 200 gift voucher to spend on Amazon moments after approval. If you apply this check to the purchase of your Galaxy phone, then we’re talking a real bargain (but read on to see how to get the T-Mobile Z Flip 3 “free”).

If you are also thinking of changing operators, check out Visible’s Samsung phone deals. With prices starting at $ 192 for the Galaxy A12, the deals at Visible include several additional benefits. All models come with at least a $ 100 virtual gift voucher, some also include Beats or Galaxy Buds headphones. I like Visible because they work on the Verizon network, with unlimited plans available for just $ 40 and group plans for $ 25 per person.

More deals on Samsung phones

The best deals on Samsung sound devices for Black Friday

In addition to the black and white versions, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are available in fun colors, like Mystic Red and Mystic Bronze, which are shown here (Photo: Samsung).

Listen carefully: it’s time to save big on Samsung headphones and soundbars. They may not be the latest or the best in Samsung’s catalog, but the Galaxy Buds Plus for $ 79 on sale at Walmart They should be on your priority list. You will save more than $ 70, its lowest price to date.

However, the Buds Plus do not offer active noise cancellation, an increasingly common feature these days (although less common in this price range).

To do this, look at the Galaxy Buds Live, now on sale on Amazon for just $ 100 (You will also get a 10% discount if you use Visa Prime Rewards). Both earbuds score very high from users, but I think it’s worth spending $ 30 more to have noise cancellation.

If you have a new Samsung TV (or any other) on your list this year, do your ears a favor and get a soundbar too. An excellent option is the Samsung HW-A650 3.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer for $ 210 (saves you $ 190). In addition to having separate stereo speakers, it offers a center channel specifically intended for dialogue, with which you will better hear what is being said on television.

More deals on Samsung sound devices:

The best deals on Samsung computers and storage devices for Black Friday

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is more versatile than an ordinary laptop, since it can be rotated 360 degrees (Photo: Samsung).

Walmart has surprised us with an incredible offer: a top-of-the-line Samsung compact laptop with more than 43% discount. At this time, the Samsung Chromebook 4 It’s on sale for $ 129, down from its original price of $ 229, which means a savings of $ 100!

Looking for additional storage space? The Samsung T7 Touch portable 1TB SSD now costs $ 150, the lowest price ever recorded. Wait, what does the touch mechanism have to do with an external storage device? In one word: security. The disc can be locked so that it can only be unlocked with your fingerprint (James Bond style!).

More deals on Samsung computers and storage devices:

