Salma Hayek’s daughter speaks for the first time in Spanish in public

Valentina Paloma Pinault spoke in front of the cameras in Spanish. Photo: AFP.

Salma Hayek unveiled her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last weekend and her daughter became the center of attention, Well, he spoke for the first time in Spanish in front of the cameras.

Valentina Paloma Pinault gave a short interview for the show “The fat and the skinny” and responded in perfect Spanish.

They questioned her about the meaning of the star her mom had just received and the young woman answered the following:

“I like that everyone is going to see it here”, said Salma’s daughter.

This answer supports what Salma Hayek He has expressed on several occasions that Spanish is spoken at home and not only English.

Salma Hayek and the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mexican actress Salma Hayek unveiled its star last Friday in the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

During the ceremony, the famous was accompanied by the actor Adam Sandler, the filmmaker Chloé zhao and the mayor Eric Garcetti. His husband Francois-Henri Pinault and daughter Valentina, of 14 years.

In addition, a large crowd of fans and admirers of the actress who have followed her career over the years were present.

The Salma Hayek star was placed next to the emblematic cinema Chinese Theater from the Paseo de la Fame avenue.

Through her Instagram account, the Mexican showed off her well-deserved award with a series of photographs and a sweet message that alludes to the scientist’s famous phrase Carl Sagan.

So far the publication has more than a million “likes” and thousands of comments from fans who congratulated her on her successful artistic career.